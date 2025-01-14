Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF signed Tadeo Allende from Celta Vigo Tuesday on a one-year loan through the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

The Celta Vigo winger is set to join the team pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We're pleased to bring in attacker Tadeo Allende to further strengthen our attack. Tadeo's versatility bolsters our options up front as he can perform in different positions across the pitch. We're excited to bring him on board to help us compete in multiple competitions in 2025," said president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí.

Allende joins after recording three goals in 13 appearances for Celta across all competitions since joining the team in January of 2024. He also previously saw stints with Instituto Atletico Central Cordoba (2021) and Club Deportivo Godoy Cruz (2022 on loan and 2022 to 2023) before joining La Liga, racking up a total of 18 goals and seven assists in 117 professional appearances.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to join Inter Miami for an exciting new chapter in my career. I'm happy to be here in South Florida and I'm ready to give it my all to help the club achieve its objectives this upcoming season," said Allende.

Allende stands as the latest signing for new manager Javier Mascherano, as he looks to build a deeper roster ahead of the 2025 campaign. Inter Miami will be participating in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and Club World Cup in addition to the 2025 MLS season.

Mascherano said he was actively looking for players with a competitive mindset that can take on the responsibilities associated with Inter Miami.

"I would tell you [we're looking for] the type of players, a competitive player, a player who has the ambition to come here to win things, who really wants to come because, well, we know that beyond the fact that we have players who can attract many other players," Mascherano said to ESPN on Tuesday. "Then the responsibility has to be carried on your shoulders and that is not for everyone.

"So above all, players with a mentality, with personality and obviously with hierarchy. In the end the hierarchy in football is what determines the difference and well we will try to go for those types of players."

Inter Miami will kick off the 2025 preseason with a friendly against Club America on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, before embarking on a tour across South and Central America. The team is set to be adding more players to the roster before officially kicking off the season with a Concacaf Champions Cup match against Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 18.