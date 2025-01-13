Open Extended Reactions

FC Dallas traded veteran midfielder Paul Arriola to Seattle Sounders FC on Monday.

In exchange, Dallas receives up to $300,000 in general allocation money and Seattle's 2026 first-round draft pick.

Dallas will also retain a portion of Arriola's salary for the 2025 campaign.

The former United States regular is the second Dallas player to move to Seattle after Jesús Ferreira made the switch last week.

Arriola, 29, tallied five goals and seven assists in 31 matches (28 starts) for Dallas in 2024.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paul to the organization. His experience at both the club and international levels speaks for itself, and his versatility on the field adds an important dimension to our roster," said Sounders general manager Craig Waibel. "This signing underscores our commitment to building a team with the depth and quality needed to compete at the highest level, and we're excited to see the impact Paul will make here in Seattle."

Arriola has recorded 37 goals and 34 assists in 174 MLS matches (160 starts) with D.C. United (2017-21) and Dallas.

The Sounders are part of the 32-team field for the inaugural Club World Cup, which will be played across the U.S. this summer.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.