Midfielder Maxi Morález is back for a ninth season with New York City FC in 2025, the club announced Monday.

The 37-year-old Argentina international is one of two players in franchise history (David Villa) with more than 100 goal contributions.

Morález has 27 goals and 74 assists in 183 MLS matches (162 starts) since making his NYCFC debut in 2017. He had one goal and five assists in 17 matches in 2024 after returning from a torn ACL.

Midfielder Maxi Morález will return to New York City FC this season. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP

"We are thrilled to have Maxi back with New York City FC for the upcoming season," sporting director David Lee said in a news release. "Maxi showed incredible resilience to return from injury and demonstrated his quality with some outstanding performances last year. His leadership and creativity on the field helped us return to the playoffs and rallied those around him.

"Maxi's impact extends beyond what everyone sees during matches, he plays a vital role in the locker room and mentoring our young players. As we continue to build, having a player of Maxi's caliber and experience is pivotal and we're excited to see his contributions this season."

Morález was an MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI selection in 2019 and helped NYCFC win the MLS Cup in 2021 and the Campeones Cup in 2022.

"I'm very excited to continue my career with New York City FC for another season," Morález said.

"This club has become a second home to me. I'm incredibly grateful for the trust and support I've received from everyone here, from the coaching staff to my teammates and, of course, our amazing fans."