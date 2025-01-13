Open Extended Reactions

The San Jose Earthquakes signed former MLS MVP Josef Martinez to a one-year contract on Monday.

The deal with the 31-year-old free agent striker from Venezuela includes a club option for 2026.

Martinez tallied 11 goals in 23 matches with CF Montreal last season, his fifth MLS season with double-digit goals.

He has 116 goals and 20 assists in 184 matches with Atlanta United FC (2017-22), Inter Miami CF (2023) and Montreal.

"Josef Martinez is an accomplished goalscorer in our league and is clearly an excellent addition to our team," Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a news release. "We are looking forward to his contributions to our attack."

Martinez led Atlanta to the MLS Cup in 2018, earning MVP and Golden Boot honors that season with 31 goals. The three-time MLS Best XI selection is one of 13 players in league history to score 100 goals.

"I'm happy to be here, to be part of this group and the San Jose Earthquakes," Martinez said. "I'm very excited for the new year and hope we can make history here."

