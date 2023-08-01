Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

7 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn. (watch on ESPN)

Line: Sun -11

Money line: Lynx (+460), Sun (-650)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 80.8% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 9.9 points

Injury report

Lynx: Napheesa Collier (out), Natalie Achonwa (out), Rachel Banham (out)

Sun: Brionna Jones (out)

Fantasy streamer: Nikolina Milic (rostered in 3.7% of ESPN leagues) has started back-to-back games with Napheesa Collier sidelined. Milic recorded six rebounds (second only to Jessica Shepard) and had her second-highest minute total (22) of the season in Minnesota's upset over Connecticut last Sunday. She figures to see an expanded role again on Tuesday, making her a decent streamer. -- Liz Loza

Best bet: Lynx +11.5. Minnesota abruptly ended Connecticut's three-game win streak Sunday, the second-largest upset win by any team this season. The Lynx have now won two straight without star forward Napheesa Collier. While the Sun are likely to bounce back, the Lynx figure to keep the deficit in the single digits. -- Loza

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

7 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Fever -6

Money line: Mercury (+210), Fever (-260)

Total: 159.5 points

BPI prediction:

Fever: 54.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.2 points

Injury report

Mercury: Brittney Griner (out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (out)

Fever: Bernadett Hatar (day-to-day), Victoria Vivians (day-to-day), NaLyssa Smith (out)

Fantasy streamer: Emma Cannon (rostered in 3% of ESPN leagues) has managed double-digit minutes in six straight games with NaLyssa Smith sidelined. She scored 20 points in two games last month, but has struggled to maintain her playing time and subsequent production. With Victoria Vivians doubtful for Tuesday, Cannon figures to bounce back. She offers a decent fantasy floor, recording at least four boards in four of her past five outings. -- Loza

Best bet: Over 159.5. Both Phoenix and Indiana have been suboptimal on defense this season, ranking 11th and 12th respectively in defensive rating. While the total has gone over in only one of the Fever and Mercury's past five games, I'm going against the trend. The absence of Brittney Griner will be felt down low against Indiana and this game's final score might surprise bettors. -- Moody

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces

10 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -14

Money line: Dream (+700), Aces (-1100)

Total: 178 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 83.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 11 points

Injury report

Dream: No injuries reported

Aces: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Aari McDonald (rostered in 28.2% of ESPN leagues) has provided the Dream with a nice lift off the bench since returning from a significant shoulder injury. She has averaged 17.2 fantasy points and 22.6 minutes over the past five games. -- Moody

Best bet: Over 176.5. The Aces have recorded seven consecutive double-digit wins averaging nearly 100 points (99.4) per outing. That means the Dream figure to be playing catch up on Tuesday night. Assuming Allisha Gray keep her hot streak going (she's coming off of a career-high 27-point effort) both teams should put up plenty of points. The Aces and Dream rank first and second in pace respectively, which should drive the production up. -- Loza

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

10 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Liberty -9

Money line: Liberty (-455), Sparks (+345)

Total: 166.5 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 75.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.7 points

Injury report

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (out), Han Xu (out)

Sparks: Lexie Brown (out), Nia Clouden (out), Chiney Ogwumike (out), Katie Lou Samuelson (out)

Fantasy streamer: Layshia Clarendon (rostered in 4.4% of ESPN leagues) has played 23-plus minutes in five consecutive games, but hasn't been able to produce a substantial amount of fantasy points. However, with Lexie Brown out, Clarendon's fantasy fortunes may change as the Sparks look to avoid losing two straight to Liberty on their home court. -- Moody

Best bet: Sparks +9. The Liberty didn't cover the 9.5 point spread against the Sparks Sunday largely because they didn't have to. The 8-point victory marked New York's seventh straight win without trailing. Los Angeles isn't likely to top New York, but a bounce-back effort from All-Star Nneka Ogwumike should be enough to keep the deficit under 9 points. -- Loza