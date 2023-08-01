Fantasy women's basketball: Liz Loza's risers and fallers for Week 11

Liz Loza says fantasy managers should consider adding Lynx center Nikolina Milic while Napheesa Collier is out with an ankle injury. (0:44)

The only constant in sports (and life) is change. While consistency is key to a winning strategy, the ebb and flow of production often can't be avoided.

Tracking the endless ups and downs over 40 games and nearly four months can become a heady operation. Segmenting the journey, however, into weekly updates allows managers to live (and play) in the now.

That's exactly what my Risers and Fallers column aims to accomplish, as we utilize ESPN's metrics database for a deeper look at the numbers.

Risers

Minnesota has managed back-to-back victories, despite the loss of Napheesa Collier (ankle). Shepard, who recently returned from a non-Covid related illness, appears to have absorbed a portion of the star forward's playing time.

The Nebraska native is coming off of her first double-double effort in nearly two months. Shepard managed 12 points, 14 boards and two dimes in 24 minutes last Sunday. The 26-year-old has led the Lynx in PIE (the % of game events a player achieves) over the team's last three outings, validating and likely extending her recent role expansion.

Indiana head coach Christie Sides admitted that "everyone" would have to "step up" after NaLyssa Smith broke her foot nearly two weeks ago. The Fever have dropped five of their last six since Smith went out, but the squad has rallied. Emma Cannon, who was highlighted in last week's column, experienced an initial uptick in playing time. Those minutes, however, have waned and Vivians has emerged as a legit leader.

The 28-year-old has averaged nearly 28 minutes per game since being named a starter on July 12. She has registered double-digit points in three of her last five games while also recording at least five boards in four straight. A recent member of the 1K club, Vivians figures to see extended time as long as Smith remains out. She offers a floor of 15 fantasy points per game while in the starting lineup. Though she might sit on Tuesday (illness), she remains the favorite to pick up Smith's vacated production.

Johannes is, arguably, one the most reliable bench players in the league. An accurate shooter who crushes from beyond the arc, Johannes has attempted at least five 3-point shots in six of her last seven outings. The former EuroCup Champion sank five of seven 3's, registering 15 points in 24 minutes last Sunday.

On a roster as stacked as the Liberty, however, playing time is hard to guarantee. Johannes has the ability to sub in and produce in the stead of either Sabrina Ionescu and/or Courtney Vandersloot. The 28-year-old should be added and stashed over the last half of the season as vets earn rest time heading into the playoffs.

Parks. who made her WNBA debut in May, is coming off of a career-best game in which she sank four of five 3-point shots. The 31-year-rookie managed 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in her 19 minutes. The effort earned fantasy managers 28 points. Parks has managed double-digit fantasy points (and at least 19 minutes) in two of her last three games.

In the throes of a rebuild and with a 10-15 record, the Sky appear willing to search for solutions. Parks has added life to the squad, which could result in an increase in minutes. Managers in deeper leagues might consider stashing the former VCU standout.

Fallers

Cooke flashed at the very top of the season, but has failed to post regular production since June.

Lexie Brown's recent absence forced the rookie back into the starting lineup. Unfortunately, a lack of efficiency and aggressiveness (4 of 27 FGM and just four rebounds since July 20) hampered Cooke's numbers (and subsequent fantasy upside).

Limited to just 7 minutes on Sunday, Cooke appears to have fallen behind Karlie Samuelson and Jasmine Thomas on the team's depth chart.

