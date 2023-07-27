Fantasy women's basketball: Kahleah Copper puts up big number for the Sky

Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?

Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball It's not too late to play this season with friends and family. Get in the game, create a league, and start fresh with a 0-0 record. Sign up Now

After missing nearly two months due to a shoulder injury, Aari McDonald has returned to the Dream rotation. Over the last three games, she's averaged 20.3 minutes and 14.3 fantasy points per game. Soon, McDonald will be given a full allotment of minutes. She is only rostered in 26.4% of ESPN leagues.

Kahleah Copper finished with 37 points on Tuesday against the Aces. It was the most in a game by a Sky player since Elena Delle Donne in 2016. Copper has averaged 28.6 fantasy points per game and has been named an All-Star in three consecutive seasons. She'll keep leading the Sky's offensive charge.

Excluding games against the Aces and Liberty, the Sun have an impressive 17-2 record this season. However, they struggle against Las Vegas and New York, with a 1-4 record. DeWanna Bonner's recent performance was outstanding, scoring 32 points against the Wings on Tuesday, marking her fifth such game since joining the Sun, a franchise record. Notably, at age 35 or older, Bonner becomes the third player in league history alongside Diana Taurasi and Cynthia Cooper to achieve multiple 30+ point games in a season. For fantasy managers seeking a streaming option, Olivia Nelson-Ododa is a worthy consideration, especially if Rebecca Allen is sidelined due to her hip injury. Nelson-Ododa has scored 15+ fantasy points in two consecutive games.

Arike Ogunbowale now has 81 career games with 20+ points. This is tied with Breanna Stewart for the fourth most during a player's first five seasons. Dallas does not have a lot of viable streaming options because the Wings' starters play heavy minutes. Over the last 15 games, Ogunbowale (37.3), Natasha Howard (34.2), Satou Sabally (31.7), Teaira McCowan (28.4) and Crystal Dangerfield (28.1) all averaged 28+ minutes.

Victoria Vivians finds herself in the starting lineup in place of NaLyssa Smith, who is recovering from a stress fracture in her foot. Vivians has scored 30+ fantasy points in two consecutive games. She's surprisingly only rostered in 7.2% of ESPN leagues. If you need a guard, you should consider adding Vivians.

The Aces continue to dominate, scoring 100+ points in a game for the fifth time this season, surpassing the Liberty for the most such games in the league. Their winning streak is equally impressive, with six consecutive victories by 10+ points, marking the longest in franchise history. However, the team faces a setback as Candace Parker will undergo surgery for a left foot fracture, with no clear timetable for her return. In Parker's absence, Kiah Stokes is expected to take the starting position. Stokes showcased her potential by scoring 27 fantasy points in 31 minutes against the Sky on Tuesday night. Despite delivering a strong performance, Stokes is still relatively under-rostered (11.2% of ESPN leagues).

Against the Fever on Tuesday, Jordin Canada became the fifth Sparks player with at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game, joining Erica Wheeler, Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray and Nikki Teasley. Karlie Samuelson isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Fever. She's only rostered in 13.3% of ESPN leagues. Samuelson is one the streaming radar, especially with the Sparks still without Chiney Ogwumike, who is still sidelined due to a foot injury. Samuelson has scored 19+ fantasy points in four of the last five games where she played more than 28 minutes.

Jessica Shepard returned on Wednesday night against the Mystics following a 13-game absence due to a non-COVID illness. She will have a minutes restriction while she gets reacclimated to the game. Shepard scored 13 fantasy points in 13 minutes. As for Dorka Juhasz, she finished with 18 fantasy points in 25 minutes. Fantasy managers should keep Juhasz on their rosters and monitor the Lynx's rotation.

During Tuesday night's match against the Seattle Storm, Sabrina Ionescu had her fourth career triple-double, surpassing Candace Parker for the second-most such games in the league's history. Alyssa Thomas holds the record with five triple-doubles. For fantasy managers seeking a potential streamer, Marine Johannes is a compelling option, she's only rostered in 10.2% of ESPN leagues. Johannes has scored 20 or more fantasy points in two consecutive games.

Diana Taurasi has missed three straight games because of injuries to her quadriceps and toe. Phoenix has filled the void nicely with Sug Sutton. In two of her last three games, Sutton (rostered in 25.8% of ESPN leagues) has scored 21+ fantasy points. The Mercury's next game will be against the Sky on July 30.

Jewell Loyd has scored 30+ points in seven games this season. It's the most in the league and the second most in a season in franchise history. Lauren Jackson had nine such games in 2007. It is unfortunate that the Storm have lost six of their games when Loyd has scored more than 30 points. In other Storm news, don't overlook Gabby Williams as a streaming option. She's only rostered in 34.1% of ESPN leagues and has scored 15+ fantasy points in four consecutive games. Williams' ability to contribute across multiple statistical areas makes her a valuable player worth holding onto.

While Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins are still out with ankle injuries, there is also no timetable for Shakira Austin's return from her hip injury. These players should continue to be monitored by fantasy managers. The injury is really unfortunate for Delle Donne since she started the season fully healthy for the first time in almost three years after dealing with back problems that kept her sidelined for a long time. For now, Brittney Sykes is filling the void. She has scored 30+ fantasy points in four of her last five games, including two with 41+ points.