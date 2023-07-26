Fantasy women's basketball: Three players who can crack the top 75 rankings

We still are about 6.5 weeks away from the end of the WNBA regular season, but between now and then there are a number of players currently ranked outside ESPN's top 75 fantasy women's basketball rankings who have a strong chance to rise up.

Which players do our experts André Snellings, Eric Moody and Liz Loza view as the likeliest to make that jump? Lets dive right in.

Clarendon is a hidden gem who may shine in the second half of the season for managers. She is only rostered in 3.8% of ESPN leagues but is back in the starting lineup after rehabbing from a partially torn plantar fascia in June. Clarendon has scored 16 or more fantasy points in two consecutive games. Nneka Ogwumike and the Sparks will benefit from Clarendon's 11 years of experience as they try to reach the playoffs. With Chiney Ogwumike sidelined for four to six weeks due to a foot injury, Clarendon is in position to play plenty of minutes. -- Moody

I'm leaning into Cannon -- who has experienced a role spike in the absence of NaLyssa Smith (foot) -- for the rest of the season. Cannon has averaged over 20 minutes per game while registering 39 total points and 15 total rebounds over her last three efforts. With Cannon playing at a solid level the team has little motivation to rush Smith (who was the No. 2 overall pick in 2022) back from injury. Additionally, the 34-year-old Cannon notably averaged 7.0 PPG in 14.3 minutes per game with the Fever in 2022. Now her minutes are ticking up, suggesting potential growth over the back half of 2023. -- Loza

Vivians could end up in the top 75 if she continues to get near-starter minutes and opportunities moving forward. Vivians started 30 of 35 games for the Fever last season, and her averages from last season would have her in the top 75 this season. She started this season slowly as she moved to a bench role, but she's been back in the starting lineup since Smith got injured. Vivians has stepped up as a starter, averaging 11.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.8 APG, 2.0 SPG and 1.8 3PG in 29.5 MPG in her last four outings. It is unclear how long Smith will be out, but if Vivians continues to play at this level she should earn more minutes and a consistently larger role for the Fever down the stretch. -- Snellings