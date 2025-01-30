How Bradley Beal still controls the NBA trade deadline in Phoenix

Open Extended Reactions

TO SAY THE Phoenix Suns' deal for Bradley Beal last offseason hasn't worked out the way either side wanted would be an understatement.

They were swept in the first round of the playoffs last spring, and are now ninth in the Western Conference, despite a run of eight wins in their past 11 games. But that all-in move has left Phoenix in a difficult position. Any trade it might attempt to make a major change to the roster -- without giving up cornerstone stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant -- would require Beal's approval, because he has a no-trade clause. And Beal and his agent have said publicly they have no intention of waiving it.

This presupposes that the trade for Beal is the original roster construction problem in Phoenix that must be solved -- that under the new collective bargaining agreement, building a team around three max salary players, one of whom is performing far below a max level, is untenable.

But if Beal doesn't change his mind and agree to waive his no-trade clause -- to go to Miami, Milwaukee or any number of destinations that would bring back players that could help the Suns -- that problem cannot be solved.

Add in the restrictions for being over the second apron and Phoenix's problem becomes a complicated mess, one that won't have an easy fix ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.