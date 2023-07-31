WNBA waiver wire: Look to the Storm and Lynx

As we enter August, the Seattle Storm are on a two-game winning streak. They were the last team in the WNBA to put together a multi-win streak this season, and their improved play coincides with a key player returning from a long layoff and a switch from a rookie to a veteran in the backcourt.

Both of those changes will be reflected in the article below. There are also two Minnesota Lynx in the article that are playing well with their best player injured, and a member of the Indiana Fever who is doing the same.

As fantasy hoops managers, scouring the free agency wire for players rounding into shape or making the most of increased opportunities is the name of the game. Let's dig into more detail for this week's recommendations.

Sami Whitcomb, G, Seattle Storm (rostered in 47.1% of ESPN leagues): Whitcomb has played four straight strong games, the last three of which back in the Storm starting lineup, as she's seemingly overtaken rookie Ivana Dojkic's role with the first unit. In those four games, Whitcomb has averaged 10.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.8 APG, 3.0 3PG, 1.0 SPG and 0.8 BPG.

Gabby Williams, F, Seattle Storm (39.0%): Williams has settled back into the WNBA game after missing most of the season to play in Eurobasket and recovering from a concussion. She has started the last five games for the Storm, and her production has spiked in the last two games with averages of 15.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.5 3PG and 0.5 BPG in 33.0 MPG.

Dorka Juhasz, F, Minnesota Lynx (43.3%): Juhasz continues to start and put up big numbers despite the return of Jessica Shepard. Juhasz has now averaged 10.2 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 3PG and 0.5 BPG in 27.3 MPG in her last six games. Shepard turned in a double-double of her own off the bench last game, so keep an eye on her rise as well, but in the short term Juhasz continues to produce and sustain her starting role.

Victoria Vivians, G, Indiana Fever (11.3%): Vivians has started the last six games with NaLyssa Smith (foot) out, and she has been productive across many statistical categories. In those six games, she has averaged 9.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.5 SPG and 1.2 3PG in 27.7 MPG. Smith has been out since suffering a stress fracture in mid-July, and it's not clear when she will return.

Lindsay Allen, G, Minnesota Lynx (4.9%): Allen tied her season-high in scoring with 16 points on Sunday, helping lead the Lynx to an upset of the Connecticut Sun. The Lynx are without Napheesa Collier (ankle) for now, and Allen helped step into the scoring void with 16 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Allen typically produces across-the-board but with less scoring, but she could have a window to put some points on the board until Collier returns.