Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to end a two-fight losing streak as he takes on Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of a matinee UFC Fight Night on Saturday (noon ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 9 a.m. on ESPN+).

Adesanya's past two fights were challenges to regain the title against Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis, respectively. He is No. 4 in ESPN's divisional rankings. Imavov, a rising contender, enters the fight riding a three-fight winning streak. He is ESPN's No. 7-ranked middleweight.

Brett Okamoto spoke to former UFC women's featherweight and ESPN analyst Megan Anderson to get her perspective on the main event. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insight and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov