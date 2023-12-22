Open Extended Reactions

If Manchester City can't topple Arsenal -- and right now the Premier League looks headed that way -- it'll be because they haven't scored enough goals, despite having Erling Haaland. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

We have a title race, we may have a fight for fourth, we could have a chase for fifth and, although it looked dormant a few weeks ago, the relegation battle might even be back from the dead, too.

With the Premier League about to go into hyper-speed and teams to play approximately 4,000 matches each from now until the New Year, it's time to take a quick step back from the action and assess the state of the league from top to bottom. And to do that, Ryan O'Hanlon and Bill Connelly are back with the fourth edition of their Premier League power rankings.

Once again, they have each ranked all 20 sides, 1-20, and then combined their rankings to produce one master ranking. The criteria: Who we think would win a match if any of these teams played each other on a neutral field in the near future.

The updated rankings are below, followed by some analysis of the most notable changes (or non-changes) from the previous edition of the rankings.