Barcelona's record-breaking two-year unbeaten streak in Liga F was brought to an end on Sunday in a 2-1 defeat at Madrid CFF on the final day of the season.

Racheal Kundananji scored twice in seven first-half minutes for the Madrid club, before Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas pulled a goal back for Barca after half-time.

It was the first league defeat for Barca since June 1, 2021 -- when they lost 4-3 at Atletico Madrid -- a run of 64 games without defeat.

Barcelona were confirmed as Spanish champions last month for their fourth league title in a row, and end the Liga F season on 85 points, 10 clear of nearest rivals Real Madrid.

The team had won 62 consecutive league games -- a world record in both men's and women's professional football -- before a 1-1 draw with Sevilla on May 10.

Barca's last game this season is the UEFA Women's Champions League final on June 3, facing Wolfsburg in Eindhoven.

It will be their fourth Champions League final in five years, after they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in last year's final