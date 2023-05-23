The "Futbol Americas" crew struggle to hide their excitement over Folarin Balogun permanently committing to the USMNT. (2:09)

The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: AC Milan interested in USMNT''s Balogun, Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek

AC Milan are looking at signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, who is on loan at Stade de Reims in France, as well as Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada, according to Calciomercato.

Balogun, who recently committed to playing for the U.S. men's national team, is the priority for the Rossoneri, with Arsenal willing to listen to offers for the 21-year-old despite his impressive loan spell in Ligue 1, in which he has scored 20 goals.

However, Milan will face competition for Balogun's signature, most notably from RB Leipzig. Arsenal's demands of a €30 million transfer fee could also cause problems. However, the Serie A giants are planning to make contact with the striker's agent before the season comes to an end.

With Chelsea needing to offload a number of players from their bloated squad, Milan are also looking at Loftus-Cheek, who has managed 18 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League this term.

Kamada is expected to join as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season, with the 26-year-old having scored 16 goals and assisted another six across all competitions this season, though has also been linked with Dortmund.

14.17 BST: Footmercato claims that Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal want to sign Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard.

Hazard, 32, has a contract which expires in 2024 but the club are ready to move him on after a disappointing spell in Madrid.

The Belgium international is happy to run down his lucrative contract and leave for free next summer, but Al Hilal could move for him when the transfer window reopens.

14.00 BST: Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, the club announced on Tuesday.

ESPN reported in February that the 21-year-old was close to agreeing terms with Arsenal after they triggered an option at the turn of the year to extend his existing agreement through to 2024.

"It's great for the club that Bukayo has extended his contract," Mikel Arteta said in a statement. "Retaining our best young talents is key to our continued progress and Bukayo represents such an important part of our squad now and for the future.

"As well as being a fantastic talent, Bukayo is a special person, he's loved by us all and he is a credit to himself and his family for the hard work and commitment they have all made to get to this level today.

"Together with our supporters, we're so looking forward to enjoying Bukayo's continued development with us in the years to come."

12.48 BST: Arsenal are interested in pursuing a deal for Ilkay Gundogan if the midfielder fails to agree terms with Manchester City, sources have told ESPN.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has so far resisted City's attempts to sign him to fresh terms.

Sources have told ESPN that City are so far willing to offer only a one-year extension while Barcelona are prepared to hand him a two-year deal.

It is unclear at this stage what contract Arsenal are ready to put on the table but they are likely to have space in the squad for an experienced player with Granit Xhaka in talks to join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around €15m.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wants to sign two central midfielders this summer with West Ham's Declan Rice and Brighton's Moises Caicedo on their shortlist. However, Gundogan would be a far cheaper option and Arteta worked with the Germany international during his three years at City as a coach under Pep Guardiola.

12.23 BST: Deco will be tasked with finalising the signing of Brazil striker Vitor Roque in his new role as Barcelona's sporting director, according to Sport.

Barca want to bring in an understudy for Robert Lewandowski this summer and have made the Athletico Paranaense 18-year-old their No.1 target. They hope the arrival of Deco will boost their chances of getting a deal over the line.

Deco has not yet been officially appointed but will replace the outgoing Jordi Cruyff as Barca's new sporting director. He will work alongside director of football Mateu Alemany, who U-turned on his decision to leave for Aston Villa last week.

Born in Brazil, Deco has excellent knowledge of the South American market and good links with the clubs on the continents, per the report in Sport. Barca, therefore, will leave negotiations for Roque, valued at around €30m, in his hands.

11.28 BST: Replacing Sergio Busquets is Barcelona's top priority this summer, followed by securing the return of Lionel Messi, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Busquets has announced he will leave Barca at the end of the season when his contract expires and finding a deep-lying midfielder to take his place is at the top of the club's to-do list.

The report says that from there, the Blaugrana will target Messi, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, in that order.

Depending on how far their finances stretch, Barca will then turn their attention to signing a right-back, with City's Joao Cancelo on loan mentioned as an option, and Athletic Bilbao centre-back Inigo Martinez, who is out of contract next month and has already agreed terms on a move.

Finally, Xavi Hernandez is said to want young Brazilian striker Vitor Roque to come in as an understudy to Robert Lewandowski, with Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang an option if a deal for Roque proves impossible.

Barca's final piece of business, the report continues, could be the arrival of Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, with president Joan Laporta holding positive talks with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, in recent weeks.

10.55 BST: ICYMI - Chelsea have made Dusan Vlahovic their No. 1 target for the summer, making an €80m offer for the Juventus striker, sources told ESPN.

Vlahovic, 23, arrived in Turin from Fiorentina in January 2022 for €70m and has three years left on his contract.

He has scored 23 goals in 62 games in all competitions for the Bianconeri but has failed to settle, due to coach Massimiliano Allegri's defensive approach and the uncertainty over Champions League qualification next season for the club.

10.11 BST: Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says he would be willing to cut his salary to bring Argentina teammate Lionel Messi to Aston Villa.

Messi, 35, has not made a decision regarding his future with his contract at PSG expiring this summer, but has been linked with a return to Barcelona, as well as moves to MLS and Saudi Arabia.

"If need be, I would cut my salary," the Villa goalkeeper told ESPN when asked what he would do to lure Messi to Villa. He then added jokingly: "If Leo is being whistled [at PSG], I would bring him to Aston Villa. I would give him mate [tea], I would make roasts every weekend, I would ask people to make him [decorative] flags and he would have a good time."

09.50 BST: Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Ceballos, 26, becomes a free agent this summer but Real Madrid have offered him a new three-year contract.

While the financial offer matches the Spain international's demands, Ceballos is worried about the amount of playing time he will get if he remains at the Bernabeu stadium. Hence, he is considering other options. AC Milan and Villarreal are also closely monitoring Ceballos' situation but it's Villa that are ready to make a move.

Villa coach Unai Emery is a fan and knows that the player, who spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal before returning to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, can succeed in the Premier League.

09.22 BST: Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that coach Simone Inzaghi will remain at the club beyond this summer amid talks of interest from Tottenham.

At the helm of the Nerazzurri since June 2021, Inzaghi, 47, is under contract with Inter for a further season.

Despite a poor spell earlier this year, Inter are third in Serie A and have also reached their first Champions League final in 13 years.

"This year we have never thought, not even for a second, of replacing Inzaghi," Marotta said. "He managed to strengthen his position thanks also to the team's performances which are the result of his technical guidance. He is and will be our coach again next year."

08.30 BST: On Monday evening, L'Equipe reported that Manchester United have opened talks to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. However, that story appears to be wide of the mark.

ESPN's Mark Ogden and Julien Laurens have confirmed that the current United owners, the Glazer family, have no intention of making a move for the Brazil international.

Manchester United aren't pursuing a deal for Neymar. Not the current regime anyway. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 22, 2023

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City will compete with Liverpool to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, as reported by the Daily Star. Man City are also looking at the 24-year-old's teammate Julio Enciso and Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. They have been keeping tabs on West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, with Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reporting that Bayern also want the 24-year-old, although both are aware of Arsenal's interest.

- Manchester United are trying to wrap up a deal for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae with Paris Saint-Germain also showing an interest, claims The Sun. The 26-year-old has a release clause of €50m that becomes active on July 1, and PSG have already held talks with his representatives.

- Arsenal are plotting a move to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, as reported by The Guardian, with the 32-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the season. Barcelona also hold a firm interest in the Germany international, while Man City are not giving up on convincing him to stay.

- Bayern Munich value Marcel Sabitzer's transfer at up to €25m with the midfielder's contract running until 2025, according to Florian Plettenberg. The 29-year-old's loan at Manchester United is coming to an end and the Red Devils are interested in signing him permanently, although there has been no development in negotiations due to the uncertain ownership situation at Old Trafford.

- Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal have approached Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Real Madrid's Eden Hazard regarding a potential move, reports Foot Mercato, and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is also being looked at. It is likely to prove a difficult task as they both reportedly want to stay with their clubs.