The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: USMNT's Adams on radar at Man Utd

United States men's national team and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is on the radar of Manchester United, according to Football Insider.

The Elland Road side reportedly has "no chance" of keeping hold of the 24-year-old if they suffer relegation to the Championship on Sunday, with multiple clubs in the Premier League as well as in Europe already keeping close tabs on him.

Adams' deal at Leeds runs through 2027 following his arrival last summer from RB Leipzig for a reported £20 million, including add-ons. The report states that Adams, who has missed the last two months due to a hamstring injury, could secure a move from Leeds for a £35m fee.

Sources have told ESPN last week that Manchester United are working with a budget of between £100m to £150m, which would be supplemented with funds raised by departures. Among the areas that Erik ten Hag's side will look to reinforce will be in the midfield position.

Tyler made 24 Premier League starts for Leeds this season and served as the USMNT's captain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tyler Adams could leave Leeds should the club get relegated from the Premier League. George Wood/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid have identified AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez as a potential replacement for current left-back Ferland Mendy, according to Sport. Madrid see the 25-year-old as their top option if they are able to offload Mendy this summer, who hasn't fully impressed since a €48m move from Lyon in 2019.

- AC Milan have approached the representatives of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, reveals Calciomercato. The 31-year-old Brazil international is set to become a free agent next month, and it looks as though the Rossoneri are among the first clubs who are assessing a move for his services. With the Serie A club taking time before advancing talks, it is expected that they will also check to see whether it is possible to sign Real Madrid's Marco Asensio.

- Chelsea plan to make centre-back Levi Colwill a long-term part of their future project, understands CBS journalist Ben Jacobs. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a bright spell on loan at Brighton this season, and it is reported that he won't look to force an exit from Stamford Bridge if he is handed sufficient gametime next season.

- Internazionale are set to join the race for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, according to Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old has been a key player for the Lisbon side this season, where he made 47 appearances across all competitions. He has also been linked with Liverpool, but the Nerazzurri see Inacio as a long term replacement for Milan Skriniar, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

- Newcastle United are keeping close watch on RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, reports Sky Sports. The Magpies, who have been linked with the 22-year-old recently, are said to have scouted him on two occasions over the past fortnight, with the latest indicating that they have identified the Bundesliga star as one of their first potential reinforcements after confirming their place in the Champions League next season.