Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says this season has been one to forget for the Bavarian powerhouse, even if they manage to pip Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title on Saturday.

Bayern are two points behind Dortmund going into the final day of the season and need to beat Cologne away and hope that Mainz gets at least a draw against Dortmund if they are to extend their record of 10 straight German league titles.

- Cologne-Bayern, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

- Dortmund-Mainz, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"It's our own fault, our own responsibility," Tuchel said Friday. "Of course, we'll try to run the race to the end because we're obliged to give everything to the end."

Bayern are facing the prospect of finishing the season without a major trophy for the first time since 2012.

"It won't be a season that we can be happy with. It won't be a season in which the number of points is enough for our demands, in which the quality of our game is enough for us. Regardless of how it goes in the end, it won't be a satisfactory season anymore."

Tuchel took over from the fired Julian Nagelsmann in March, when Bayern had just lost the Bundesliga lead to Dortmund following a 2-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

Under Tuchel, Bayern were subsequently knocked out of the German Cup and Champions League, while the Bundesliga lead changed three times before Dortmund reclaimed top spot again last weekend following Bayern's 3-1 loss at home to Leipzig.

"We've messed up enough times," Tuchel said.