European Team of the Week: Goretzka, Gakpo, Olise impress

Open Extended Reactions

Every week, we will bring you the best performers across Europe's top five leagues (English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A) using the unique WhoScored ratings system.

The ratings are based on a comprehensive algorithm that uses Opta data during live matches, with more than 200 raw statistics, that gives us a single rating from 1-10 (1 being bad; 10 being excellent) weighted according to a player's influence within a game.

Find out more about how the ratings are calculated at WhoScored here. Here are the top players from the last round of action.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Goalkeeper: Arijanet Muric (Burnley | Premier League) - 8.39 rating

Burnley claimed an important win at Sheffield United on Saturday to boost their survival hopes with goalkeeper Muric key in Clarets' 4-1 away victory. Indeed, Muric made 10 saves and four high ball claims at Bramall Lane.

Right-back: Lorenz Assignon (Burnley | Premier League) - 8.71

Assignon was directly involved in two of Burnley's four goals at the weekend, netting late in the first half before turning provider for Lyle Foster after the break. Those came from respective returns of two shots and two key passes.

Centre-back: Ozan Kabak (Hoffenheim | Bundesliga) - 8.76

Kabak netted his third league goal of the season as Hoffenheim secured an entertaining 4-3 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach. The 24-year-old struck with one of three efforts on goal and did all he could to help his side defensively as he made three clearances, two interceptions and one tackle.

Centre-back: Christoph Klarer (Darmstadt | Bundesliga) - 8.18

Darmstadt's Klarer put in a solid rearguard display at Cologne on Saturday. He made three clearances, three interceptions and two tackles at the RheinEnergieSTADION and bagged his second league goal of the campaign in a 2-0 win.

Left-back: Antonino Gallo (Lecce | Serie A) - 8.81

Lecce opened up a six-point gap to the relegation zone over the weekend as they eased past Sassuolo 3-0. Gallo provided his second assist of the season in the win, that coming from one of five key passes, while he made eight clearances, four tackles and two interceptions.

play 2:13 Celta Vigo put four past Las Palmas in LaLiga Two goals from Iago Aspas helped Celta Vigo see off Las Palmas 4-1 in LaLiga.

Right midfield: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo | La Liga) - 10.0

Celta Vigo gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a 4-1 win over Las Palmas on Saturday. Experienced forward Aspas was directly involved in all four Celta goals, netting with two of three shots and providing two assists from three key passes.

Central midfield: Michael Olise (Crystal Palace | Premier League) - 8.89

Olise was key as Crystal Palace brushed West Ham aside on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles won 5-2 at Selhurst Park, with Olise on hand to score his seventh goal and provide his fourth assist of the campaign from respective returns of four shots and two key passes.

Central midfield: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich | Bundesliga) - 9.54

Bayern Munich made light work of Union Berlin in the capital on Saturday evening with Goretzka shining in a 5-1 win. The Germany international midfielder scored one and assisted another in the victory from three shots and two key passes, while additional returns of four tackles and three dribbles capped a fine showing.

Left midfield: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool | Premier League) - 8.65

Liverpool maintained their title pursuit with a 3-1 win at Fulham on Sunday, a game in which Gakpo excelled. The Netherlands international provided the assist for Diogo Jota's second-half strike from one of two key passes, while the forward also managed three dribbles, three interceptions and two tackles in a solid all-round display.

Striker: Robin Hack (Gladbach | Bundesliga) - 10.0

While Gladbach fell to defeat at Hoffenheim, Hack put in a fine performance despite the 4-3 loss. He scored all three of Gladbach's goals, from four shots, and was unfortunate not to add an assist having made three key passes.

Striker: Yoane Wissa (Brentford | Premier League) - 9.27

Brentford star Wissa scored with both of his shots at Luton in a resounding 5-1 win. The 27-year-old also made three key passes and completed two dribbles as Brentford all-but sealed their top-flight status.