Ten Hag sympathises with Rashford after 'enough is enough' post (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has labelled the criticism he has received this season as "abuse."

Rashford has come under fire from fans and pundits following a disappointing campaign during which he managed just eight goals in 40 appearances.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Replying to a post on X, formerly Twitter, which said the way Rashford has been treated is "absolutely disgusting" and "cruel", the 26-year-old England international said the level of criticism has become too much.

He wrote: "It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough."

Marcus Rashford's form at Manchester United this season has been criticised. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Rashford reached 30 goals in all competitions for the first time last season and signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford in the summer, but he has struggled to recreate his best form this year.

He was dropped to the bench by manager Erik ten Hag for two games following a poor performance in United's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in December while also having his off-field behaviour criticised by the Dutch manager.

Rashford's decision to host a birthday party in a Manchester nightclub just hours after a 3-0 home defeat to rivals Manchester City in November was branded "unacceptable" by Ten Hag.

The United manager disciplined the striker again in January after he missed training ahead of an FA Cup tie against Newport County following a trip to a nightclub in Belfast.

Rashford missed Wednesday's 4-2 win over Sheffield United because of an injury picked up during the FA Cup semifinal against Coventry City. He left Wembley limping heavily and is a doubt for Burnley's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

"I've a lot of sympathy for Rashy, of course. Last year, he had a brilliant season. I think the best season in his career, he scored 30 goals, " Ten Hag said in a news conference on Friday.

"This season, he didn't give the performances and people have been very critical. We have to back him and everyone should back him to get back to the levels of last year.

"I think he needs the support. We all know what he's capable of, we all have to support and push him. He can do better than this year. We saw [that] last year when he was really brilliant."