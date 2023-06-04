Alex Kirkland explains the financial hurdles Barcelona will have to clear to tempt Lionel Messi back to the club. (1:12)

The summer transfer window might not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea want to swap Mendy for Inter's Onana

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has made signing a new goalkeeper one of his top priorities, and Foot Mercato reports that the Blues will step up their interest in Internazionale's Andre Onana.

Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga have failed to make the position their own, with both enjoying a period as first-choice this season. But neither has convinced Pochettino they are consistent enough to be his long-term keeper.

Onana, who joined Inter on a free transfer from Ajax last summer when his contract expired, has helped the Serie A club to win the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup, and will line up against Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The report says that Chelsea are prepared to offer Mendy, plus some cash, in order to sign 27-year-old Cameroon international Onana.

Manchester United have also been linked with Onana, but the Red Devils now appear to be in pole position to sign Diogo Costa from FC Porto.

Andre Onana could be playing in the Premier League for Chelsea next season. Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

LIVE BLOG

09.30 BST: Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are preparing to announce the arrival of striker Lionel Messi from Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday 6 June, according to Sport.

Messi, 35, was booed in PSG's surprise 3-2 home defeat against Clermont Foot on Saturday, after the club had confirmed that the Argentine would be playing his last game.

Al Hilal are one of several clubs interested in landing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, with Inter Miami and Barcelona also keen on Messi's signature.

However, Barca don't appear to be in a position to offer their former talisman a tangible offer, while Inter Miami are in a state of flux following the sacking of head coach Phil Neville.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, are reportedly set to make Messi the highest-paid player in the world with a deal that could be worth double Cristiano Ronaldo's €200m-a-season deal with Al Nassr.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, according to Football Insider. Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed their interest in the 26-year-old England international, but uncertainty over the club's managerial and recruitment has seen the Magpies become better placed to agree a deal with the Foxes' star. Eddie Howe and his team are close to a breakthrough in negotiations with Maddison.

- Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs interested in PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons, according to Mundo Deportivo. Simons, 20, who left PSG to join the Dutch side in 2022, appears happy playing in the Eredivisie and is contracted until 2027. However, while PSV are reluctant to let their star player leave, a fee of around €50m could tempt them into a deal.