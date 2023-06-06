James Olley details what Ange Postecoglou will look to bring to Spurs if he agrees to take over as manager. (1:46)

Tottenham have confirmed Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach on a four-year contract.

The 57-year-old will start work on July 1, when the former Celtic boss will become the first Australian to manage in the Premier League.

Chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement: "Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy -- everything that is important to our club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

ESPN reported on Thursday that Spurs were expected to approach Celtic over a move for Postecoglou and talks progressed quickly on Monday after he expressed a desire to manage in England.

Initial indications were that Postecoglou would sign a shorter contract and the four-year deal is a statement of intent from both parties at the end of a 72-day search for Antonio Conte's successor.

Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to a domestic treble this season.

Levy initially appointed Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini as interim boss but he lasted just two matches with April's 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle United triggering another change with 31-year-old Ryan Mason placed in charge until the end of the season.

Although Mason publicly said he was interested in taking the job on a permanent basis, Spurs focused their search on external candidates and held initial talks with Julian Nagelsmann.

However, Tottenham quickly distanced themselves from any serious interest in the former Bayern Munich coach and instead discussed the position with other candidates including Luis Enrique and Feyenoord's Arne Slot.

Spurs were dealt a significant blow when both Slot rejected an approach to sign a new deal at Feyenoord just days after the club's general manager Dennis te Kloese told ESPN Netherlands' morning show "Goedemorgen Eredivisie" that he had rejected an offer to become Tottenham's sporting director.

However, the club quickly turned their attention to Postecoglou, who secured Celtic's eighth domestic treble in its history with a 3-1 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Saturday's Scottish Cup Final. Postecoglou has won five of the six trophies available since joining the club from Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.

Postecoglou, who was born in Greece but grew up in Australia where he later managed the Socceroos for four years, was on a 12-month rolling contract at Celtic and would therefore be free to move this summer without the Scottish club owed any compensation.