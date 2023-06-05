James Olley details what Ange Postecoglou will look to bring to Spurs if he agrees to take over as manager. (1:46)

Tottenham are set to appoint Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach after agreeing a deal in principle with the 57-year-old, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported on Thursday that Spurs were expected to approach Celtic over a move for Postecoglou following Saturday's Scottish Cup final, and talks progressed quickly on Monday after he expressed a desire to manage in the Premier League.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Although Spurs did not immediately respond when contacted by ESPN, sources have said Postecoglou has agreed terms on a two-year contract with an option of a third year and a formal announcement could come in the next few days.

Should Postecoglou's arrival be confirmed, it would bring a lengthy search to a close after Antonio Conte was sacked on March 27.

Chairman Daniel Levy initially appointed Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini as interim boss but he lasted just two matches with April's 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle United triggering another change with 31-year-old Ryan Mason placed in charge until the end of the season.

Although Mason publicly stated he was interested in taking the job on a permanent basis, Spurs focused their search on external candidates and held initial talks with Julian Nagelsmann.

However, Tottenham quickly distanced themselves from any serious interest in the former Bayern Munich coach and instead discussed the position with other candidates including former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, as well as Feyenoord's Arne Slot.

Spurs were dealt a significant blow when both Slot rejected an approach from the north London club, opting instead to sign a new deal at Feyenoord just days after the club's general manager Dennis te Kloese told ESPN Netherlands' morning show "Goedemorgen Eredivisie" he had rejected an offer to become Tottenham's sporting director.

Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to a domestic treble this season. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

However, the club quickly turned their attention to Postecoglou, who secured Celtic's eighth domestic treble in its history with a 3-1 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Saturday's final at Hampden Park.

Postecoglou has won five of the six trophies available since joining the club from Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos in the summer of 2021.

Postecoglou, who was born in Greece but grew up in Australia where he later managed the Socceroos for four years, was on a 12-month rolling contract at Celtic and therefore free to move this summer without the Scottish club owed any compensation.

Celtic attempted to ward off Spurs' interest by offering an improved deal but their attempts appear to have been unsuccessful.