Messi's magical 30, Ibrahimovic's incredible 156 and Benzema's stunning 353: Stats

The best European football leagues concluded this weekend with Cup finales along with season-ending league matches. Manchester City did a double by winning the FA Cup title against derby rivals United on Saturday, following their Premier League title.

RB Leipzig won the DFB Pokal title beating Eintracht Frankfurt while Barcelona clinched the UEFA Women's Champions League title with a 3-2 comeback win against Wolfsburg.

Kylian Mbappe scored but PSG lost their final match of the season against Clermont Foot before saying goodbye to Lionel Messi. Prolific Victor Osimhen scored again for Napoli in their win against Sampdoria while Karim Benzema also netted in his last match for Real Madrid.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats:

FA CUP FINAL

00:12

Ilkay Gundogan's strike in just 12 seasons is the fastest-ever goal in an FA Cup final, beating Louis Saha's previous record of 25 seconds in 2009.

9

Manchester United have lost more FA Cup finals than any other side in the history of the competition (9).

150

Manchester City have scored 150 goals in all competitions this season. It's just the fourth time an English top-flight club has scored that many in a single campaign, with Manchester City also responsible for the other three (156 in 2013-14, 169 in 2018-19, 150 last season).

3

Pep Guardiola became the third manager in English football to win the League and FA Cup double in multiple seasons (also 2018-19) after Arsene Wenger (1997-98 and 2001-02) and Alex Ferguson (1993-94, 1995-96 and 1998-99).

✅ PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

✅ FA CUP CHAMPIONS

⏳ UCL FINAL THE TREBLE REMAINS ON �� pic.twitter.com/TJY0fKtbXN - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 3, 2023

DFB POKAL FINAL

4

Christopher Nkunku has been directly involved in all four goals RB Leipzig have scored in the DFB-Pokal finals. Only Robert Lewandowski has managed more goal involvements (8) in the final of the competition (data is available from the 2006 final).

30

Christopher Nkunku has 30 goal contributions this season, which is the second most by a player from a Bundesliga team. Randal Kolo Muani has 37 -- 23 goals and 14 assists.

8

RB Leipzig became the eighth club to successfully retain the DFB Pokal title.

UEFA WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

1

FC Barcelona are the only UEFA club to win both the men's and women's Champions League. The men's team has won it five times and the women's team has won it twice.

6

Barcelona became the sixth club to win the UWCL multiple times joining Lyon (8), Frankfurt (4), Turbine Potsdam, Umea and Wolfsburg (all 2).

FC BARCELONA FEMENÍ HAVE WON THE UWCL FOR THE SECOND TIME �� WHAT A SEASON THEY'VE HAD �� pic.twitter.com/HmOUwChzf3 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 3, 2023

2

Barcelona joined Wolfsburg as the only teams in UWCL history to come back from 2-0 down in a final and win.

40

With their three goals in the final, Barcelona scored 40 goals in UWCL this season, their most in a single season.

LALIGA

439

In his final game for Real Madrid, Karim Benzema equalled Fernando Hierro as the sixth most-capped Real Madrid player with 439 LaLiga appearances.

18

Benzema finished the season as Real Madrid's leading scorer in LaLiga with 18 goals. He joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, Hugo Sanchez, Ferenc Puskas and Pahino as the only players to lead Real Madrid in LaLiga goals in five consecutive seasons.

Of course his last touch for Real Madrid was a goal... pic.twitter.com/A2izFaFoKm - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 4, 2023

353

Benzema leaves Real Madrid as the club's second-ever top scorer -- 353, behind Cristiano Ronaldo's 450 and fourth top scorer in LaLiga with 237 goals.

1

Benzema has concluded his Real Madrid career with a scoring rate of a goal every 108 minutes this season in LaLiga, the fourth best rate of his career for the club, and the best in LaLiga this season (min. 10 goals).

5

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has saved five of the last 10 penalties faced in all competitions after having saved only one of the previous 12.

15 and 15

With an assist against Villarreal, Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann has 15 goals and 15 assists in LaLiga this season. Across Europe's top 5 leagues since 2010-11, he became just the seventh player to reach 15 goals and 15 assists in a domestic season, joining Messi (6), Hazard (2), Ronaldo, Mbappe, Sancho and Suarez.

Messi is the only other player to do so this season (16 goals, 16 assists).

Robert Lewandowski wins the Pichichi Trophy with the most goals scored in LaLiga this season (23) �� His sixth-straight season as the top goalscorer in his respective league �� pic.twitter.com/EdhBygVRpl - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 4, 2023

SERIE A

17

Victor Osimhen scored his 17th league goal against Sampdoria on Sunday. Along with Alexandre Lacazette and Harry Kane, that's the most number of goals scored in 2023.

Victor Osimhen becomes the FIRST African footballer in Serie A history to win the Golden Boot �� The Nigerian striker scored 26 goals this season ���� pic.twitter.com/Edun0vMyjx - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 4, 2023

156

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has decided to retire from football. He has scored 156 Serie A goals, the most by a foreign player in the competition since his top-flight debut in 2004/05.

AC Milan honored Zlatan's last game with this tifo. pic.twitter.com/K9htMMctUg - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 4, 2023

LIGUE 1

24

PSG have conceded 24 goals at home in Ligue 1 this season, their highest tally at the Parc des Princes in a single season in the top-flight since 1984/85 (28).

29

Kylian Mbappe scored his 29th Ligue 1 goal against Clermont Foot. Only Erling Haaland (36) and Harry Kane (30) have scored more in Europe's top five leagues.

He's also Ligue 1's golden boot winner for the fifth time in a row.

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

1

Lionel Messi has decided to leave PSG after two seasons. He has 30 league assists since 2021/22, the highest in the top 5 European Leagues. He's the only player with 15+ goals and 15+ assists in Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)