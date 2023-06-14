Rodrigo Faez reports on Real Madrid confirming the signing of England star Jude Bellingham on a six-year contract. (2:33)

Real Madrid have completed the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, the club announced on Wednesday.

Bellingham, 19, has put pen to paper on a six-year deal at the Bernabeu and will face the media at his official presentation on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Dortmund confirmed that the LaLiga giants had agreed an initial deal worth €103 million to sign the teenager.

"Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years," Bellingham said in a statement. "It's been an honor to wear your jersey so many times, in big and small moments.

"Even though I look forward to my next destination, I will never forget the journey there. Once a Borusse, always a Borusse. All the best for the future. Hey BVB!"

START DATES 2023-24 FA Community Shield Aug. 6 Premier League begins Aug. 12 La Liga begins Aug. 12 Ligue 1 begins Aug. 12 UEFA Super Cup Aug. 16 Bundesliga begins Aug. 18 Serie A begins Aug. 19 UCL group stage draw Aug. 31 Transfer window closes Sept. 1 UCL group stage begins Sept. 19

Carlo Ancelotti's side beat competition from Manchester City -- and previously Liverpool -- to land Bellingham, one of European football's hottest prospects.

During his three years in Germany, Bellingham became one of the Bundesliga's best players, making 31 league appearances this season and scoring eight goals, and even captaining the side.

He starred for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting all five of their games.

Madrid have pursued a policy of signing emerging talents in recent years, with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Federico Valverde and Camavinga now established as key first-team players.