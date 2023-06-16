Herculez Gomez is not happy with Gregg Berhalter returning to the United States men's national team as manager. (1:20)

Gregg Berhalter is once again manager of the United States men's national team, the U.S. Soccer Federation formally announced Friday, with the coach signing a new contract through the 2026 World Cup.

Interim coach B.J. Callaghan will continue to lead the team in Sunday's Concacaf Nations League final against Canada and during this summer's Gold Cup, which begins June 24, U.S. Soccer said.

"When I started this search, my focus was on finding someone with the right vision to take this program to new heights in 2026," U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement. "Gregg has that vision, as well as the experience and growth mindset on and off the field to move this team forward.

"Appointing the right head coach for a National Team is a crucial decision that reflects U.S. Soccer's identity and lays the foundation to grow soccer across the country for years to come. I am confident that Gregg is the right person for the job and looking forward to working in partnership with him."

Added Berhalter: "I want to thank Matt, and the entire U.S. Soccer Federation, for the trust they've placed in me. I'm grateful to have the opportunity to build on our achievements at the World Cup and to contribute to this exciting time for soccer in our country.

"The entire group of players and staff have worked incredibly hard to establish our identity on and off the field. We look forward to continuing our journey together to make our fans and our nation proud."

The announcement caps a tumultuous six-month period for Berhalter and the federation.

After leading the U.S. to a round-of-16 finish at the 2022 World Cup, and compiling a record of 37-11-12 since taking over in 2019, Berhalter was in the process of re-signing with the USSF.

But the disclosure by Danielle Reyna, the mother of U.S. midfielder Giovanni Reyna, of a 1992 domestic violence involving Berhalter and his wife, Rosalind, halted those discussions.

The disclosure of the incident was made after Berhalter, speaking at a leadership conference, alluded to a player at the World Cup -- later identified as Giovanni Reyna -- who was almost sent home for responding poorly to a reduced role.

A subsequent investigation by the USSF resulted in the federation being satisfied by the Berhalters' version of events and the restorative steps taken by Gregg Berhalter, enabling him to still be a candidate to resume his role as manager.

Amid all of this, USSF sporting director Earnie Stewart resigned, forcing the federation to find a successor before a new manager could be named.

Former Southampton director of football Crocker was hired in April, and he soon set about searching for a manager to lead the USMNT forward.

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch, who had played and managed in the U.S., was thought to be the front-runner, and Crocker reportedly interviewed 10 candidates for the post.

But ultimately, the search led the USSF back to Berhalter, with the support of U.S. players -- including Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic -- laying the groundwork for his return.

Crocker, the USSF said, "led a worldwide search process and made the final decision to appoint Berhalter," adding that the sporting director "used a mix of data and interviews to evaluate a multitude of domestic and international candidates and determine their capabilities in reaching U.S. Soccer's lofty ambitions to drive the USMNT into one of the top national teams in the world."

"This isn't just business as usual and going back to how things have been in the past," said Crocker. "We have a unique opportunity to evolve the team and improve moving forward, and I want us to take the time to consider how we do that collectively in partnership with Gregg.

"With that as our focus, B.J. will continue to lead through the Nations League Final and the Gold Cup tournament this summer while I work collectively with Gregg on some of the big-picture items away from the team. We're all excited to start that process while continuing to support B.J., the players, and the entire staff as they look to earn two more trophies in the coming month."

Berhalter was named manager of the USMNT back in late 2018 following a five-year spell with MLS side the Columbus Crew. Previously he managed Swedish top-flight side Hammarby from 2011 to '13.

As a player, Berhalter's career spanned 17 years, with most of it spent in Europe. He played in the Netherlands for PEC Zwolle, Sparta Rotterdam and Cambuur Leeuwarden before spending a solitary season with English side Crystal Palace in 2011-12.

He then moved to Germany, playing for Energie Cottbus and 1860 Munich before finishing his career in MLS with the LA Galaxy.

At international level, Berhalter made 44 appearances for the U.S. and was part of the squads that played at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.