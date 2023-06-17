The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Despite Man United and Liverpool interest, Kim Min-Jae picks Bayern Munich

Sought-after Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae has decided that he wants to join Bayern Munich this summer, according to a report by Foot Mercato.

The 26-year-old played a key role in lifting Napoli to the Scudetto in a historic year, which has resulted in interest from across Europe, including from Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain.

In addition to Kim's performances, clubs also had an eye on him due to release clause in his Napoli contract that means the South Korea international will soon be available for almost €47m.

Despite the interest from the Premier League and beyond, it seems his next destination will be in the Bundesliga. Bayern convinced Kim and Napoli by meeting the release clause, and offering the defender a long-term contract with a net salary of €10m-per-season, per the report, with his agents also receiving a large commission.

The other clubs interested in Kim have already been made aware of the South Korea international's decision and will need to look towards other defenders as they prepare for the 2023/24 campaign.

Kim Min-Jae led Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years this past season. Ciro Fusco/EPA

- Chelsea will submit an official offer worth €35m for Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson next week, reports Fabrizio Romano. That figure matches the 21-year-old's release clause, with instalments and payment terms being discussed before a medical is scheduled. Jackson is set on joining Chelsea despite three other clubs attempting to bring in the Senegal international.

- Arsenal are confident that Chelsea's need to offload players means they will be able to sign forward Kai Havertz for £60m despite the Blues asking for £70m, as reported by The Guardian. The Gunners remain favourites to sign the 24-year-old despite competition from Bayern Munich, who have seen moves for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen come to nothing so far.

- Amid a stalemate over David De Gea's Manchester United contract, the Daily Star have reported that the Red Devils are readying a £45m offer for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The Toffees' financial situation means they could be willing to accept a deal as Sean Dyche aims to rebuild after securing Everton's Premier League safety on the final day of the season.

- Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella is among the players Newcastle United are looking at this summer as they plan for life in the Champions League, according to The Mirror. Mauricio Pochettino is willing to let the 24-year-old leave just a year after he joined for £60m, although any deal now would likely be worth half that figure.

- Olympique Lyonnais could lose some of their most talented players this summer, Foot Mercato reports, offering the example that Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs keeping an eye on 23-year-old midfielder Maxence Caqueret. In addition, Ekrem Konur reports that Real Madrid are planning to check on 19-year-old forward Rayan Cherki.