Concacaf Gold Cup: Schedule, results, bracket for USMNT, Mexico, more

Check out all the matches, stadiums, and kick-off times for Concacaf Gold Cup, including the knockout bracket.

What is the Gold Cup?

The Gold Cup is the top men's competition for national teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean -- including the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The tournament will kick off from June 24 and culminate with the July 16 final at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Thirteen teams are in (including invited side Qatar), with three more qualifying June 20 in a preliminary round held at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Who are the teams in the Gold Cup?

The 16 slots were divided into four groups of four teams. Each side will play its group opponents and the top two will each advance. The competition moves on to a knockout format, with quarterfinals, semifinals and a final.

Group A: Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, United States, TBC

Group B: Honduras, Haiti, Mexico, Qatar

Group C: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama, TBC

Group D: Canada, Cuba, Guatemala, TBC

The roster for the USMNT was announced on June 12 and will be heavy on MLS players.

Which stadiums will host Gold Cup matches?

Fifteen stadiums across 14 U.S. cities and Canada will be used to host the matches.

The final is set for July 16 at SoFi Stadium.

The two semifinals will take place at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium and Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, both on July 12. The four quarterfinal matches will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Cincinnati's TQL Stadium.

The group stage stadiums include:

Bank of America; Charlotte, North Carolina

Soldier Field; Chicago

DRV PNK Stadium; Fort Lauderdale, Florida

State Farm Stadium; Glendale, Arizona

Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey

NRG Stadium; Houston

ShellEnergy Stadium; Houston

Levi's Stadium; Santa Clara, California

CityPark; Saint Louis, Missouri

BMO Field; Toronto

Didn't the USMNT just win the Nations League? What's the difference?

The USMNT defeated Canada 2-0 in Las Vegas on June 18 in the Concacaf Nations League final, defending the title it won over Mexico in the inaugural edition in 2021. The USMNT are also defending Gold Cup champions, having defeated Mexico 1-0 in extra time in 2021.

The Nations League involves all 41 members of the region -- separated into four "leagues" -- allowing them to move up (or down) based on performances and results. While the four teams from the top "League A" are the only ones that compete for a trophy, it provides all squads with competitive matches throughout the year. It also serves as a qualifier for the Gold Cup.

The Gold Cup, the older of the two tournaments, involves only the top 16 teams from the region, although this year's edition has 15 Concacaf teams and invited guest Qatar.

2023 Gold Cup group stage

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - Group A

United States vs. Jamaica - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL -- 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 - Groups A and B

Trinidad & Tobago vs. TBC - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Haiti vs. Qatar - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX -- 6:00 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Honduras - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX -- 8:00 p.m. ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 - Group C

El Salvador vs. TBC - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL -- 6:30 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Panama - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL -- 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - Group D

Canada vs. TBC - BMO Field, Toronto, CAN -- 7:00 p.m. ET

Guatemala vs. Cuba - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL -- 8:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 - Group A

Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago - CityPark, St. Louis, MO -- 7:30 p.m. ET

TBC vs. United States - CityPark, St. Louis, MO -- 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 - Group B

Qatar vs. Honduras - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ -- 7:45 p.m. ET

Haiti vs. Mexico - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ -- 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 - Group C

TBC vs. Panama - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ -- 6:30 p.m. ET

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ -- 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - Group D

Cuba vs. TBC - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Guatemala vs. Canada - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX -- 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 - Groups A and B

United States vs. Trinidad & Tobago - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC -- 7:00 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. TBC - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA -- 7:00 p.m. ET

Honduras vs. Haiti - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC -- 9:00 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Qatar - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA -- 9:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 - Groups C and D

TBC vs. Guatemala - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ -- 6:30 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Cuba - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX -- 6:30 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. TBC - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ -- 8:30 p.m. ET

Panama vs. El Salvador - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX -- 8:30 p.m. ET

Knockout stage

Saturday, July 8, 2023 - Quarterfinals

1C vs 2B - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX -- 7:00 p.m. ET

1B vs 2C - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX -- 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 - Quarterfinals

1D vs 2A - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH -- 5:00 p.m. ET

1A vs 2D - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 - Semifinals*

Semifinal 1 -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2 -- 10:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 - Final

Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA -- 7:30 p.m. ET

*The venue for each semifinal matchup will be confirmed at the conclusion of the Group Stage (Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego CA, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, will each host one Semifinal on July 12).