England captain Millie Bright is on track to make their World Cup opener against Haiti on July 22 as she continues her recovery from a knee injury.

Bright picked up in the injury on Chelsea duty in their match against Lyon on March 30, with her club coach Emma Hayes saying the star centre-back needed a procedure to clean out a "bony cartilage lesion."

Bright wasn't part of full training with England on Tuesday, but the centre-back has allayed any fears she could be a doubt for the start of the World Cup.

"The knee's really good," Bright said Tuesday. "I think it's hard for everyone on the outside because today was the first time you've seen me out on the pitch, but I've actually been out there since the first camp. I've just been training individually, ticking the boxes to prepare me for when I can return to the team.

"It was one of those injuries where you do something and then kind of have to wait -- I think we are a little bit ahead. But there's a big chunk of time before the first game so we are really confident and everything is going exactly the way we want it to go."

England captain Millie Bright has been out of action since picking up an injury against Lyon in March. Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

England face Portugal on Saturday in their final pre-World Cup warm-up match but Bright, who is set to captain the team at the World Cup in Leah Williamson's absence, will sit out the match.

"I think Saturday will be a little bit too soon," Bright said. "I'm not back with the girls and I don't want to rush that. Obviously, we have a lot of time until the first game. I'm gutted not to make that one but at the same time, I'm exactly where I want to be."

England have been battling a growing injury crisis with Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead already ruled out of the tournament. Alex Greenwood also picked up an injury on Tuesday but she played down any fears over the severity of the knock on her leg.

"On the shin," Greenwood said. "It's sore, but it's football. It was a tackle, part of the game."

With Bright, the timeline means England's match against Haiti will be her first in four months, but she is adamant she will be able to hit the ground running.

"The amount of minutes I've played before this has been ridiculous," Bright said. "I feel physically and mentally fresher than I've ever felt. Just based on the amount I've played it's been a blessing that I'm recovering.

"I've been putting in the work and I'll be doing that until the tournament, so I have no concerns at all.

"I can't remember the last time I had longer than two weeks off. It's been a fair few years now. Not the injury but otherwise it has been a blessing in disguise that I've been able to have a clean slate. I've played through many injuries but with this one, I couldn't quite get there."