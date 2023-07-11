Angelos Postecoglou talks about his plans on wanting Harry Kane involved in helping him understand what Tottenham needs to be successful. (1:28)

Tottenham have completed the signing of winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, has agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League side.

Solomon has been a free agent since his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk was suspended when FIFA amended Annex 7 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The regulation change allowed foreign nationals employed in either country to unilaterally suspend their contracts if they wished to leave the region.

Manor Solomon spent last season on loan at Fulham. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

FIFA recently announced that Annex 7 would be extended through to the summer of 2024, allowing Solomon, who still had five months left to run on his Shakhtar contract, to move to a new club.

Last month, ESPN reported that Shakhtar chief executive Sergei Palkin had threatened to sue Tottenham if they tried to sign Solomon on a free transfer.

Fulham had been interested in keeping the Israel winger at the club after he made 24 appearances and scored five goals last term.

Solomon is the latest player to join Tottenham this summer after the arrivals of Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, while Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro have had their loan deals made permanent.