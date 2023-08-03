How every team qualified from each Women's World Cup group

Alexis Nunes breaks down the next few days as the USWNT prepares for the Round of 16. (1:00)

Group play in the Women's World Cup is over, with nations 16 through to the knockout rounds.

Here, we take a look at how all eight groups finished up and the results which secured the top two places.

QUALIFIED FOR ROUND OF 16: Japan, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Nigeria, Netherlands, United States, England, Denmark, South Africa, France, Jamaica, Colombia, Morocco

EMLIMINATED: Costa Rica, Zambia, Republic of Ireland, Vietnam, Panama, New Zealand, Philippines, Canada, Portugal, China, Haiti, Italy, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, South Korea

GROUP A

Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat trick as Norway put a turbulent two weeks behind them and squeaked into the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup on goal difference with a 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines at Eden Park.

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Switzerland 3 1 2 0 +2 5 2 - Norway 3 1 1 1 +5 4 3 - New Zealand 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 - Philippines 3 1 0 2 -7 3 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Winger Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten also scored to help the 1995 champions finish in second place in Group A above New Zealand with their first win of the tournament.

New Zealand and Switzerland played out an underwhelming 0-0 stalemate, sending the co-hosts out of the tournament and the Europeans through as Group A winners.

New Zealand, who stunned Norway in their opening match before losing to the Philippines in their second, became the first Women's World Cup hosts to exit in the group stage.

GROUP B

Hayley Raso scored a brace and Mary Fowler struck after the break as Australia crushed Canada 4-0 to storm into the round of 16 and send the Olympic champions spinning out of the tournament.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Australia 3 2 0 1 +4 6 2 - Nigeria 3 1 2 0 +1 5 3 - Canada 3 1 1 1 -3 4 4 - Rep of Ireland 3 0 1 2 -2 1 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Steph Catley slotted a penalty in stoppage time as a relieved nation celebrated the co-hosts' advance as group winners.

Canada bowed out at the group stage for the first time since 2011 and with some regret after having needed only a draw to go through.

Nigeria secured their place for just the third time in their history after a 0-0 draw with Republic of Ireland.

Debutants Ireland were already eliminated after two defeats but go home having earned their first-ever point at the World Cup.

GROUP C

Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as Japan put on a counter-attacking clinic to beat Spain 4-0 and secure top spot in Group C. Both teams were already through ahead of the final game, but Japan showed no mercy to make sure they won the group.

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Japan 3 3 0 0 +11 9 2 - Spain 3 2 0 1 +4 6 3 - Zambia 3 1 0 2 -8 3 4 - Costa Rica 3 0 0 3 -7 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Striker Riko Ueki also scored on the break as Japan cut through Spain's high press three times in the first half before substitute Momoko Tanaka added the fourth with another quality strike eight minutes from time.

It was the first time Spain have conceded four goals in a single match for 11 years. Japan, winners of the 2011 World Cup and runners-up in 2015, remain in New Zealand's capital to play Norway in the round of 16 on Saturday, while Spain will move north to Auckland to face Switzerland earlier on the same day.

In the other match, debutants Zambia claimed their first-ever victory with a 3-1 win over Costa Rica, although both teams were already out of contention for the knockout stage.

Defender Lushomo Mweemba scored the fastest goal of the tournament so far, with a spectacular volleyed effort at two minutes and 11 seconds, and captain Barbra Banda doubled the lead from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark. Melissa Herrera reduced the deficit before, against the run of play, Racheal Kundananji scored from Banda's cross in stoppage time to seal a historic win.

GROUP D

Lauren James delivered two superb goals as England cruised to a 6-1 victory over China that sees them finish top of Group D.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - England 3 3 0 0 +7 9 2 - Denmark 3 2 0 1 +2 6 3 - China 3 1 0 2 -5 3 4 - Haiti 3 0 0 3 -4 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

England had earned a pair of close 1-0 wins to begin their World Cup campaign, but Sarina Wiegman's side finally found their form in front of goal against China, with Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Rachel Daly and James all finding the scoresheet.

China's lone goal came from a penalty from Wang Shuang on 57 minutes after Lucy Bronze was judged to have committed a handball. The Lionesses now face a round-of-16 clash against Group B runners-up Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday.

Denmark captain Pernille Harder converted a first-half penalty to register her maiden Women's World Cup goal, setting up a 2-0 victory over Haiti and a spot for her side in the last 16. Substitute Sanne Troelsgaard sealed the result in stoppage time, and the Danes now meet Australia in Sydney.

GROUP E

United States finished as runners-up in Group E after being held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal.

Group E GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Netherlands 3 2 1 0 +8 7 2 - United States 3 1 2 0 +3 5 3 - Portugal 3 1 1 1 +1 4 4 - Vietnam 3 0 0 3 -10 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Vlatko Andonovski's side was frustrated by a well-organized Portugal team that almost snatched victory in stoppage-time when striker Ana Capeta hit the post -- a strike that, had it gone in, would have sent the USWNT crashing out of the tournament.

The USWNT will face Sweden in Melbourne on Sunday.

Esmee Brugts netted two long-range stunners as Netherlands rediscovered their scoring touch in a crushing 7-0 win over Vietnam to take top spot.

The Dutch had only scored once in each of their two previous games but, knowing goal difference could decide the group winner, were 4-0 up inside 25 minutes.

Netherlands will travel to Sydney for their round of 16 tie on Sunday and will take on South Africa.

GROUP F

Kadidiatou Diani netted a hat trick, including two penalties, to lead France to a frenzied 6-3 victory over debutants Panama to take stop spot in the group

Group F GP W D L GD PTS 1 - France 3 2 1 0 +4 7 2 - Jamaica 3 1 2 0 +1 5 3 - Brazil 3 1 1 1 +3 4 4 - Panama 3 0 0 3 -8 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Les Bleues needed only a draw and after conceding in the second minute, France dominated, with goals from Maelle Lakrar, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho, despite playing without captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

Marta Cox made history by scoring Panama's first-ever Women's World Cup goal - and the quickest at this tournament at 1:07 - with a stunning 35-yard free kick that curled into the top corner.

Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw to reach the knockout phase for the first time in only their second Women's World Cup while condemning the South Americans to their earliest exit since 1995.

Needing a point to go through, the Reggae Girlz barely threatened to score but were tight in defence, repelling wave after wave of Brazilian attacks in a frenetic atmosphere at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

GROUP G

A much-changed Sweden side reached the round of 16 with a perfect record after Rebecka Blomqvist's second-half header and substitute Elin Rubensson's 90th-minute penalty helped them beat Argentina 2-0. They will now take on the U.S. on Sunday.

Group G GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Sweden 3 3 0 0 +8 9 2 - South Africa 3 1 1 1 0 4 3 - Italy 3 1 0 2 -5 3 4 - Argentina 3 0 1 2 -3 1 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Thembi Kgatlana scored a last-gasp winner to give South Africa their first ever Women's World Cup win with a 3-2 victory over Italy.

Striker Kgatlana struck two minutes into stoppage time to send her team off to Sydney for a clash with the Netherlands on Sunday and broke the hearts of the Italians, who had only needed a draw to progress.

Italy had appeared to salvage the draw they needed when Arianna Caruso scored from a corner in the 74th minute but were left to rue what could have been after a series of late missed chances.

GROUP H

Two-time winners Germany crashed out in the opening phase of the Women's World Cup for the first time after a 1-1 draw with South Korea in their final Group H match.

Group H GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Colombia 3 2 0 1 +2 6 2 - Morocco 3 2 0 1 -4 6 3 - Germany 3 1 1 1 +5 4 4 - South Korea 3 0 1 2 -3 1 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

The Koreans took a surprise early lead when Cho So-Hyun netted in the sixth minute but, while Alexandra Popp equalised with a trademark header three minutes before the interval, Germany were unable to find the winner needed to advance.

Morocco's 1-0 win over Colombia in the other group match in Perth sent both teams through in second and first respectively.

The 72nd ranked Moroccans scored through An Anissa Lahmari's toe poke after a saved penalty at the end of the first half.