How teams can qualify from each Women's World Cup group

Group play in the Women's World Cup is moving into its crucial stage, and some nations could book their place in the round of 16 after only two matches.

Here, we take a look at all eight groups and what's needed to secure a passage to the knockout rounds.

This article will be updated with the latest permutations as the group stage progresses.

GROUP A

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Switzerland 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2 - New Zealand 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Norway 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Philippines 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Tuesday, July 25: New Zealand vs. Philippines, Switzerland vs. Norway

Sunday, July 30: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Norway vs. Philippines

New Zealand and Switzerland won their opening matches.

New Zealand will be through with a victory against the Philippines on Tuesday if Switzerland win or draw later that day.

Likewise, if New Zealand have won or drawn then Switzerland will be through if they beat Norway.

If both New Zealand and Switzerland win the top two places will be secured, with the teams meeting on Sunday to decide the top spot.

GROUP B

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Australia 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 - Canada 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 - Nigeria 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 - Rep of Ireland 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Wednesday, July 26: Canada vs. Republic of Ireland

Thursday, July 27: Australia vs. Nigeria

Monday, July 31: Canada vs. Australia, Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria

Only Australia can qualify for the round of 16 after the second round of matches, and they are assured to go through with a win over Nigeria on Thursday.

Republic of Ireland will be eliminated if they lose to Canada on Wednesday.

GROUP C

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Japan 1 1 0 0 +5 3 2 - Spain 1 1 0 0 +3 3 3 - Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 -3 0 4 - Zambia 1 0 0 1 -5 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Wednesday, July 26: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Spain vs. Zambia

Monday, July 31: Japan vs. Spain, Costa Rica vs. Zambia

Japan and Spain won their opening matches.

Japan will be through with a victory against Costa Rica on Wednesday if Spain win or draw later that day.

Likewise, if Japan win or draw, then Spain will be through if they beat Zambia.

If both Japan and Spain win the top two places will be secured, with the teams meeting on Monday to decide the top spot.

GROUP D

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Denmark 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 - England 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - China 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Haiti 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Friday, July 28: England vs. Denmark, China vs. Haiti

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Haiti vs. Denmark, China vs. England

England and Denmark won their opening games and they face each other on Friday. If there is a winner in the game, they will advance if China vs. Haiti is a draw.

If there is a loser in China vs. Haiti, they will be eliminated if England vs. Denmark is a draw.

GROUP E

Group E GP W D L GD PTS 1 - United States 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 - Netherlands 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Vietnam 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Portugal 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Thursday, July 27: United States vs. Netherlands, Portugal vs. Vietnam

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Portugal vs. United States, Vietnam vs. Netherlands

The United States and Netherlands won their opening games, and they face each other Thursday. If there is a winner in the game, they will be through if Portugal vs. Vietnam is a draw.

If there is a loser in Portugal vs. Vietnam, they will be eliminated if the United States vs. Netherlands is a draw.

GROUP F

Group F GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Brazil 1 1 0 0 +4 3 2 - France 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 - Jamaica 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 - Panama 1 0 0 1 -4 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Saturday, July 29: France vs. Brazil, Panama vs. Jamaica

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Panama vs. France, Jamaica vs. Brazil

Only Brazil can qualify for the round of 16 after the second round of matches, and they are assured to go through with a win over France on Saturday.

Panama will be eliminated if they lose to Jamaica in their second group game.

GROUP G

Group G GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Sweden 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 - Italy 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - South Africa 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Friday, July 28: Argentina vs. South Africa

Saturday, July 29: Sweden vs. Italy

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Argentina vs. Sweden, South Africa vs. Italy

Sweden and Italy won their opening games and they face each other on Saturday. If there is a winner in the game, they will be through if Argentina vs. South Africa is a draw on Friday.

If there is a loser in Argentina vs. South Africa, they will be eliminated if Sweden vs. Italy is a draw.

GROUP H

Group H GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Germany 1 1 0 0 +6 3 2 - Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 - South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 - Morocco 1 0 0 1 -6 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Tuesday, July 25: Colombia vs. South Korea

Sunday, July 30: South Korea vs. Morocco, Germany vs. Colombia

Thursday, Aug. 3: South Korea vs. Germany, Morocco vs. Colombia

Group H has yet to complete all of its opening games. Germany are in pole position after thrashing Morocco in the opening match.