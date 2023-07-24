Borussia Dortmund signed midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich on Monday, boosting their options following Jude Bellingham's departure for Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old Sabitzer signed a contract through June 2027 and will travel on Tuesday to the United States to join his new teammates on Dortmund's summer tour.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"He fits the profile that we were looking for exactly -- a central midfielder who will strengthen us both defensively and offensively as a box-to-box player," Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. "Marcel is physically strong and also carries an immense goal threat.

"We're convinced that he will also become an important pillar of our team thanks to his personality and will help us to be even more effective, especially in hard-fought matches."

Heute: Erster Tag in Dortmund. ☑️

Morgen: Abflug zum Team. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BWmeVEOM97 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 24, 2023

Dortmund were reportedly paying Bayern €15-20 million euros ($17-22 million) for the midfielder.

Sabitzer starred for Leipzig before following coach Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern in 2021. But he failed to find his place in Bayern's star-filled midfield and was ultimately loaned to Manchester United for the second half of last season.

The Austria international managed only two goals in 54 competitive appearances for Bayern and the same again in 14 English Premier League and Europa League appearances for United.

Sabitzer is Dortmund's second reinforcement in midfield after the signing of Felix Nmecha from Wolfsburg to compensate for Bellingham's departure. The club replaced left-back Raphaël Guerreiro, who joined Bayern, with Ramy Bensebaini from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.