Transfer Talk: Man Utd lead Atletico Madrid to sign Amrabat

Manchester United are ahead of Atletico Madrid in signing Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd eye Amrabat

Manchester United have taken the lead in the race for Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 26-year-old is reported to be beginning to lose patience with Atletico Madrid, who have shown interest in his signature this summer, and he is now looking towards a potential switch to Old Trafford.

Amid belief that Atleti manager Diego Simeone is prioritising a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, the latest indicates that Amrabat's move to Spain now unlikely to take place, opening up the opportunity for the Red Devils to begin discussions with the Viola over a transfer fee.

Amrabat was a standout performer at the World Cup in Qatar for Morocco, and has since been attracting interest from top clubs in Europe. He made 34 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A side last season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are willing to move forward Ferran Torres this summer, reveals Sport. It is reported that there is interest in the 23-year-old's signature, and the Blaugrana are said to be willing to loan him out if a team is open to a two-year deal, or move him on permanently if they receive an offer in excess of €40 million.

- USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah has informed Valencia of his desire to be allowed to join AC Milan, according to Revelo. Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs in recent weeks, with the Rossoneri keen to add him to their squad, but Los Che have so far stood firm with their valuation of €25m. Discussions will continue in the coming days over the 20-year-old, who sees his future at the San Siro.

- Initial talks have been held between West Ham United and Manchester United over Scott McTominay and centre-back Harry Maguire, according to Sky Sports. According to ESPN sources, United would only entertain offers for McTominay's transfer in excess of £40m. McTominay, 26, made 24 Premier League appearances last season. The future of the 30-year-old Maguire after his captaincy was stripped by manager Erik ten Hag.

- Internazionale are keen on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, reports TyC Sports. Following Andre Onana's switch to Manchester United, the 30-year-old Argentina World Cup winner has emerged as a potential replacement for the Nerazzurri, having already made a €15m proposal to Villa. Martinez has previously been reported to be looking for a move to a team in the Champions League.

- Juventus want to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku regardless of whether they offload Dusan Vlahovic, writes Repubblica. The 30-year-old, who has also attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, was on loan at Internazionale last season, and he has now been identified by Bianconeri manager Maximiliano Allegri as a key reinforcement this summer.