Barcelona are weighing up whether to move for Real Valladolid's young right-back Iván Fresneda or opt for a more experienced player in the position such as João Cancelo or Juan Foyth, sources told ESPN.

Barca have been in talks over the signing of Fresneda, 18, for weeks, and ESPN has reported that the player has given the OK to a move.

The Catalan club have also held negotiations with Valladolid in an attempt to agree a cut-price deal below Fresneda's €20 million release clause, hoping to pay around half that amount.

Barca's new sporting director Deco sees Fresneda as an attractive option given his affordability and potential.

However the unexpected departure of Ousmane Dembélé -- set to join Paris Saint-Germain for around €50m -- has reopened the debate within the club as to whether they should, given that cash injection, spend bigger to improve a position which coach Xavi Hernández views as critical to the team's development.

As a result, Barca are once again considering moves for long-term targets Cancelo and Foyth.

Xavi was keen on Cancelo last January, when Manchester City agreed to loan the player to Bayern Munich.

The coach believes the Portugal international, 29, would help boost the attacking threat and one-on-one capability on Barca's right-hand side, given Dembélé's imminent exit.

Meanwhile the club's scouting department value Foyth's defensive solidity, extensive experience and long-term prospects, aged 25.

A move for Foyth would not be easy, though, as Villarreal have already seen other key players Pau Torres, Nicolas Jackson and Samu Chukwueze leave during this transfer window.

Foyth's release clause now stands at €54.6m -- it was previously €42m -- and Barca could not get close to that figure.

Signing a right-back is a top priority for Xavi. The out-of-favour Sergiño Dest is Barca's only specialist player in the position.

Sergi Roberto, Jules Koundé and Ronald Araujo can all play there, but Barca are determined to strengthen before the transfer window closes, with just over a week left until the new LaLiga season kicks off.