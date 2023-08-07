Bayern Munich are deciding whether to give up on their attempts to sign Harry Kane after Tottenham rejected their latest offer for the England captain, sources told ESPN.

Sources with knowledge of the talks have suggested that Bayern's latest bid exceeded €100 million ($110m) when performance-related add-ons were included.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Bayern also set a deadline of last Friday night for a response and have threatened to move on to other targets if Spurs did not accept their terms.

Sources have told ESPN that Tottenham did not reply before the deadline Bayern imposed but have since informed them they are unwilling to accept the bid.

Bayern are believed to have held an internal strategy meeting on Monday at which senior figures at the club would determine whether to persevere with a deal for Kane.

Kane, 30, who scored four goals as Tottenham beat Shakhtar Donetsk in a preseason friendly on Sunday, has not so far pushed to leave the club but is willing to join Bayern if the two clubs can agree a fee.

Kane has one year remaining on his £200,000-a-week contract. Despite sources telling ESPN that the club's all-time goal scorer has no intention of signing a new deal this summer, there is still some hope internally at Spurs that he could extend his stay if they enjoy a good first season under new coach Ange Postecoglou.