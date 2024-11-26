Janusz Michallik and the ESPN FC crew discuss whether Tottenham can build momentum after winning 4-0 over Manchester City. (2:16)

Michallik: Can this win be the catalyst for Tottenham? (2:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has undergone surgery after suffering a fractured ankle during Saturday's 4-0 victory at Manchester City, the Premier League club announced.

The 28-year-old Italy international completed the full 90 minutes of the away game Spurs said on Monday he had suffered the injury during the match.

"We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario has today undergone surgery for a fracture of his right ankle," they wrote in a statement posted on X.

"Guglielmo will be assessed by our medical staff to determine when he can return to training. We're all behind you, Vic."

The North London side, who are sixth in the Premier League with 19 points, host Roma in the Europa League on Thursday.