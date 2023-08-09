Josko Gvardiol shares his reasons for joining Manchester City and what he expects from being part of the club. (1:07)

Manchester City are interested in signing West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, sources have told ESPN.

City are yet to launch a formal bid for the Brazil midfielder but he is high up on the club's list of potential targets.

A move for Paqueta is viewed by the club as separate to anything that could happen with Bernardo Silva's future. Silva has expressed a desire to seek a new challenge away from the the Etihad Stadium but sources have told ESPN that City are increasingly confident of keeping the 28-year-old despite interest from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi Pro League.

City are yet to receive a formal bid for Silva and are set to offer the Portugal international a new contract.

Paqueta is valued at more than £70 million ($89.4m) by West Ham, who would be reluctant to lose the 25-year-old after the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal already this summer.

He helped West Ham lift the Europa Conference League trophy in his first season at the London Stadium following a £50m move from Lyon in 2022. He has also had spells at Milan and Flamengo and was part of Brazil's squad at the World Cup in Qatar.

Lucas Paqueta helped West Ham to lift the Europa Conference League title last season Visionhaus/Getty Images

City have already added to their midfield during the transfer window with the £30m arrival of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea. Kovacic has replaced Ilkay Gundogan in the squad after his move to Barcelona on a free transfer.

City have also banked £30m from Riyad Mahrez's move to Al Ahli.

Meanwhile, City also believe Kyle Walker is set to reject interest from Bayern Munich to sign a new deal at the Etihad. The 33-year-old has one year left on his contract but is considered a new two-year extension.

City start the defence of their Premier League title with a trip to Burnley on Friday.