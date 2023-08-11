Manchester United have delayed making an announcement on the future of Mason Greenwood until after the start of the season, sources have told ESPN.

United had planned to make a formal announcement before their Premier League campaign began against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday but that will now not be the case.

Sources have told ESPN that the club have extended the process to include a consultation phase following a six-month investigation into the circumstances around Greenwood's initial arrest in January 2022.

United officials are set to speak to stakeholders including fans, sponsors and the women's team, a number of whom are still taking part in the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The final is scheduled for Aug. 20 and United sources have accepted it will be hard to talk to players while they are away at the tournament.

United, according to sources, have not set a new deadline to make an announcement.

Greenwood hasn't played for United for more than 18 months following his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape and assault.

The criminal case against the footballer was dropped in February 2023 but he has remained suspended from training and matches.

The 21-year-old has been undergoing an individual training programme to prepare for a prospective return to football.