Nedum Onuoha explains why he sees Manchester City's 3-0 win as a great start for the defending champions. (1:10)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne could miss the next four months with the club set to decide whether the Belgium international needs surgery on a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

De Bruyne limped off during the first half of City's 3-0 win over Burnley on Friday after suffering a recurrence of the problem which cut short his involvement in the Champions League final in June.

Speaking ahead of his team's Super Cup clash with Sevilla in Athens on Wednesday, Guardiola told a news conference: "It's a serious injury.

"We have to decide if he needs surgery or no surgery but he will be out for a few months. [The decision on surgery will be taken] in the next few days. It will be three of four months [out]."

De Bruyne missed City's preseason fixtures but made his return in the second half of the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

He was picked from the start against Burnley and ahead of the game, Guardiola said that the 32-year-old "felt good."

Kevin De Bruyne suffered a hamstring injury in Manchester City's opening Premier League win at Burnley. (Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

"We could say don't play but this injury could happen later," Guardiola added. "Before I took the decision I spoke to the doctor, the physio and him. He said he felt good."

Guardiola also suggested City could now step up the search for new recruits in light of De Bruyne enforced absence.

Sources have told ESPN that they remain interested in West Ham United's Lucas Paquetá, although there is a difference in valuation to resolve.

"We will see," said Guardiola when asked whether City could sign someone to replace De Bruyne.

"After what happened we will see the possibilities. It's a big blow, really tough for us."