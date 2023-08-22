Steve Nicol explains how Tottenham were significantly better than Manchester United in their 2-0 win in the Premier League. (1:33)

England midfielder Mason Mount is set to miss Manchester United's next two Premier League games against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, due to injury, the club said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who started both of United's league games so far this season, picked up an injury in last weekend's 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

"The small complaint is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month," United said in a statement.

The next international break takes place from Sept. 4-12.

United will host Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday before travelling to last season's runners-up, Arsenal, on Sept. 3.

Erik Ten Hag's side have made a stuttering start to the season, with their loss at Tottenham on Saturday following a controversial win over Wolves on the opening weekend.

