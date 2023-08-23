Transfer Talk: Ekitike key to PSG's move for Kolo Muani

Hugo Ekitike, left, could be on his way to the Bundesliga as part of PSG's deal to sign Randal Kolo Muani, right, from Frankfurt. Aurelien Meunier - PSG | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Ekitike key to PSG's Kolo Muani deal

Paris Saint-Germain are open to including Hugo Ekitike in their offer for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

The Ligue 1 champions are reported to be in the market for a high-profile striker and have identified Kolo Muani as a good fit for the club. The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout year in Germany last season, notching an impressive 23 goals in all competitions, alongside 17 assists, which has seen a host of clubs in Europe monitor his situation.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have also been linked with the Frenchman, who has been expected to depart the Bundesliga outfit for the majority of the summer.

Plettenberg says that while Frankfurt will not entertain a swap deal, they are considering the possibility of Ekitike as a replacement for Kolo Muani. The 21-year-old struggled for consistent minutes with Les Parisiens last season and has been identified as a player who can be offloaded this summer.

However, it is reported that Frankfurt will hold out for €100 million to part ways with Kolo Muani, which could force PSG into meeting the valuation as the transfer window enters its final week.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are considering a late swoop for Fulham defender Kenny Tete, according to the Sun. It is reported that Bayern have been monitoring the Dutchman since 2016 and could look to strike a deal with the Cottagers as they look to replace Benjamin Pavard, who is expected to join Internazionale. Fulham have already been forced into one high-profile departure, with Aleksandar Mitrovic joining Al Hilal, and the west London club will likely be reluctant to lose another key player late in the transfer window.

- Manchester City remain interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo, however a deal will likely be tough to land, reveals Football Insider. After seeing a deal for West Ham United star Lucas Paquetá collapse, it is understood that the Citizens are still keen to add to their midfield resources, with Olmo a target for the Premier League champions. However, the report indicates that due to RB Leipzig seeing an array of important players already leave the club this summer, including Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City and Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea, the German club are reluctant to lose another vital player.

- West Ham are closing in on reaching an agreement with Ajax Amsterdam for midfielder Mohammed Kudus, according to the Athletic. The report reveals that the Hammers have submitted an offer worth €41m, alongside €3m in add-ons, which is expected to be accepted by Ajax, whilst personal terms are in the works for the 23-year-old, who would likely join on a five-year deal.

- Manchester City have made an initial approach to Wolverhampton Wanderers for midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to Fabrizio Romano. Pep Guardiola's side have reportedly made a proposal worth €50m, alongside add-ons. The 24-year-old is understood to have already agreed to personal terms with City, leaving the two clubs to reach an agreement before the transfer window closes.