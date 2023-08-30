Herculez Gomez reacts to Folarin Balogun's potential move from Arsenal to Monaco in Ligue 1. (1:37)

Gomez: Monaco know what they're getting with Folarin Balogun (1:37)

United States forward Folarin Balogun has joined AS Monaco from Arsenal on a five-year deal, the clubs announced Wednesday.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Monaco were in talks with Arsenal over a transfer fee in the region of €45 million ($48.5m) for Balogun.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The move marks a return to France's Ligue 1 for the striker after he starred on loan at Reims last season where he scored 21 goals 37 league games.

Balogun, who made just two senior appearances for Arsenal, made his intentions to play first-team football this season clear, with Arsenal being unable to guarantee that with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah already at the club.

In May, Balogun declared to play for the United States, having previously also being eligible to play for England and Nigeria.

He made his USMNT debut against Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League in June, and scored his first goal for the side in the final against Canada.