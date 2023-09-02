Gab Marcotti details why Premier League clubs cannot have any problem with the transfer window in Saudi Arabia staying open until Sept. 20. (1:34)

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has left Paris Saint-Germain to reunite with former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

No financial details were given by PSG but the deal was reportedly worth €10 million ($10.8 million).

The Saudi club are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. Henderson and Wijnaldum were midfield colleagues at Anfield between 2016 and 2021, helping Liverpool win the Champions League in 2018-19 and the English Premier League the following season.

Georginio Wijnaldum, who took part in the UEFA Nations League finals this summer, has won 90 caps with the Netherlands. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

The 32-year-old Wijnaldum joined PSG from Liverpool two years ago but lost form and was loaned to Roma in Serie A last season.

He broke his leg in training in August 2022, which limited him to 23 games with the Italian side in all competitions, and then returned to Paris.

Wijnaldum becomes the latest player to join the European exodus toward the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.

Last month, PSG transferred Brazil forward Neymar to Al Hilal. ESPN reported on Friday that Liverpool turned down a £150 million ($190m) offer from Al Ittihad for Mohamed Salah.

Al Ettifaq beat Damac 3-1 at home on Saturday to move to fifth in the Saudi Pro League standings, with 10 points from five games.

Information from the Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.