ISL 2023-24: League to start on September 21; full list of fixtures

The new season of the Indian Super League will begin on September 21 with arch-rivals Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC facing each other at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the organisers of the ISL, released the first half of the schedule on Thursday.

The matches will kick off at 8 PM with the double headers, on Saturdays, starting at 5.30 PM. FSDL also announced that Viacom18 Media Private Limited is the new broadcaster and the league will be streamed for free on JioCinema.

The league will clash with the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where the football event begins on September 19th. India's 22-member squad has players from 10 ISL clubs and there were reports that a few clubs are reluctant to release their players.

Here's the first half schedule of the ISL:

September 21, 2023: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC at 8 PM in Kochi.

September 22, 2023: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa 8 PM in Hyderabad.

September 23, 2023: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC at 5:30 PM in Bhubaneshwar.

September 23, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC at 8 PM in Kolkata.

September 24, 2023: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC at 8:00 PM in Guwahati.

September 25, 2023: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC at 8 PM in Kolkata.

September 27, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC at 8 in Kolkata.

September 28, 2023: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC at 8 PM in Bhubaneshwar.

September 29, 2023: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC at 8 PM in Guwahati.

September 30, 2023: East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC at 8 PM in Kolkata.

October 1, 2023: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC at 8 PM in Kochi.

October 2, 2023: FC Goa vs Punjab FC at 8 PM in Goa.

October 4, 2023: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC at 8 PM in Bengaluru.

October 5, 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC at 8 PM in Jamshedpur.

October 6, 2023 : Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC at 8 PM in Delhi.

October 7, 2023: FC Goa vs Odisha FC at 5:30 PM in Goa.

October 7, 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant at 8 PM in Chennai.

October 8, 2023: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC at 8 PM in Mumbai.

October 21, 2023: East Bengal FC vs FC Goa at 5:30 PM in Kolkata.

October 21, 2023: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC at 8 PM in Kochi.

October 22, 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC at 8 PM in Jamshedpur.

October 23, 2023: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC at 8 PM in Hyderabad.

October 25, 2023: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa at 8 PM in Bengaluru.

October 26, 2023: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC at 8 PM in Guwahati.

October 27, 2023: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC at 8 PM in Kochi.

October 28, 2023: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC at 5:30 PM in Mumbai.

October 28, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC at 8 PM in Kolkata.

October 29, 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC at 8 PM in Chennai.

October 31, 2023: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC at 8 pm in Bhubaneshwar.

November 1, 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant at 8pm in Jamshedpur.

November 2, 2023: Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC at 8pm in Mumbai.

November 3, 2023: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC at 8pm in Bhubaneshwar.

November 4, 2023: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC at 5:30pm in Hyderabad.

November 4, 2023: East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC at 8pm in Kolkata.

November 5, 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa at 8pm in Chennai.

November 7, 2023: Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC at 8pm in Delhi.

November 25, 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC at 5:30pm in Chennai.

November 25, 2023: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC at 8pm in Kochi.

November 26, 2023: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC at 8pm in Guwahati.

November 27, 2023: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC at 8pm in Goa.

November 29, 2023: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC at 8pm in Kochi.

November 30, 2023: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC at 8pm in Bengaluru.

December 1, 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC at 8pm in Jamshedpur.

December 2, 2023: Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant at 8pm in Hyderabad.

December 3, 2023: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC at 8pm in Goa.

December 4, 2024: East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC at 8pm in Kolkata.

December 6, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC at 8pm in Kolkata.

December 7, 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC at 8pm in Jamshedpur.

December 8, 2023: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC 8pm in Bengaluru.

December 9, 2023: East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC at 8pm in Kolkata.

December 10, 2023: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC at 8pm in Guwahati.

December 12, 2023: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC at 8pm in Goa.

December 13, 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC at 8pm in Chennai.

December 14, 2023: Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC at 8pm in Delhi.

December 15, 2023: NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant at 8pm in Guwahati.

December 16, 2023: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC at 5:30pm in Bengaluru.

December 16, 2023: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC at 8pm in Mumbai.

December 17, 2023: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC at 8pm in Bhubaneshwar.