Arsenal are confident of avoiding an immediate injury crisis following positive initial tests on Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard, sources have told ESPN.

Rice was substituted at half-time of Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham due to what manager Mikel Arteta described afterwards as "discomfort in his back."

The midfielder is said to still be troubled by the problem but it is understood not to be considered a serious issue at this stage. Similarly, Trossard missed the game entirely after sustaining a hamstring injury but he is expected to resume training later this week.

Although both are likely to sit out Wednesday's EFL Cup third round trip to Brentford, Trossard has an outside chance of making Saturday's Premier League trip to Bournemouth. It is unclear when Rice will return but any absence will be short.

Bukayo Saka was seen limping at the end of Sunday's game but sources said he took a kick to his foot and is not expected to be sidelined for long.

Elsewhere within the squad, Gabriel Martinelli is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is likely to return within the next fortnight.

Thomas Partey is hopeful of being fit for Manchester City's visit to the Emirates on Oct. 7, although there is no certainty of that at this stage.