Antony has returned to the UK and will meet Greater Manchester Police (GMP) as part of their investigation into accusations of abusive behaviour made against the Manchester United winger, a source has told ESPN.

Antony flew back to Manchester from Sao Paulo on Tuesday. The 23-year-old has been in Brazil since reporting for national team duty following United's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sept. 3, although he was later withdrawn from the squad by the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF).

Antony and United announced on Sept. 10 they had agreed a leave of absence to allow the winger to "address the allegations" made against him by three women, including former partner Gabriela Cavallin.

Antony has not played for United since the game at the Emirates, and there is no timetable for his return to the squad.

A source has told ESPN he is willing to hand over his phone to GMP in a bid to prove his innocence. United say they are taking the allegations seriously.

Investigations are ongoing in Brazil and in Manchester. Police in Brazil raised no objection to the former Ajax forward travelling to the UK.

Antony has not been charged with an offence and has strenuously denied the claims.

In a statement previously posted on social media, Antony said: "I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made."