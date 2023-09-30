Gab & Juls react to Chelsea's 1-0 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup. (0:50)

Chelsea have confirmed a shirt sponsorship deal with sports technology company Infinite Athlete until the end of the 2023-24 season in a deal worth a reported £40 million ($49m).

The west London club started the campaign without a shirt sponsor following the expiry of a deal with telecoms group Three.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The logo of Infinite Athlete -- which offers an integrated platform covering everything from broadcast viewing to athlete performance -- will appear on the front of the Chelsea men's and women's teams' playing kits and training kit sleeve, the club announced on Saturday.

"We have a like-minded partner in Infinite Athlete," Chelsea Chief Executive Chris Jurasek said in a statement.

"The speed at which our relationship has grown, alongside the evolution of Infinite Athlete's business, made this an obvious extension to our partnership."

The shirts with the new sponsor will be worn for the first time when Chelsea begin the quest for a fifth consecutive Women's Super League title against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.