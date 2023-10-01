Julien Laurens explains why Napoli's social media posts mocking Victor Osimhen couldn't have come at a worse time. (2:00)

Victor Osimhen has said his love for Napoli is "unwavering" after his agent said the player "reserves the right to take legal action" against the club after a video was posted and then deleted from the Serie A side's official TikTok account on Tuesday.

Osimhen deleted almost all pictures of himself in the team's shirt from his social media accounts after the club posted a video online mocking him.

"Coming to the City of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The People of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us," Osimhen said in a statement posted on social media on Sunday.

"The passion of the People of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride.

"The accusations against People of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for leading their voices to support and reach out to me".

"Thanks so much, I'm forever grateful. Let's support unity, respect and understanding. FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE."

Victor Osimhen played a pivotal role in Napol'si Serie A title-winning campaign last season. Gabriele Maricchiolo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Napoli have said they never intended to offend their star forward.

"To avoid any potential exploitation of the matter, SSC Napoli would like to explicitly state that the club never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen, who is an asset to the club," Napoli said in a statement on Thursday.

Osimhen came off the bench to score in Napoli's 4-0 victory over Lecce on Saturday.

The Nigeria forward headed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's cross beyond the Lecce goalkeeper six minutes after coming on at half-time.

The Serie A champions host Real Madrid at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Tuesday in the Champions League.