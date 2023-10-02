At 13 years, 7 months, 13 days old, Sacramento Republic forward Da'vian Kimbrough became the youngest North American soccer player to make their professional debut, coming on in the 87th minute of the team's 2-0 win against the Las Vegas Lights on Sunday.

Kimbrough, who has been with the Republic academy since 2021, signed a first-team contract with the club in August, becoming the youngest American to agree to a professional deal. He appeared in the team's gameday squad on one other occasion.

The youngest player to previously appear in the USL Championship was Axel Kei, who did so for the Real Monarchs -- MLS club Real Salt Lake's second team -- in 2021, at 13 years, 9 months, 9 days. The youngest American soccer player to make their first-team debut was Freddy Adu, who did so for D.C. United at 14 years, 10 months, 1 day in 2004.

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies holds the USL Championship record for youngest goalscorer, having done so at 15 years, 6 months, 13 days.

The 5-foot-11 forward from Woodland, California, is a dual-national with Mexican eligibility. He recently participated in a Mexico U-16 training camp.

With two games left in the regular season, Sacramento is in first place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings (58 points), three points ahead of San Antonio FC.