Craig Burley discusses the poor play of Manchester City in their 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton. (1:33)

What went wrong for Manchester City in their loss to Wolves (1:33)

Manchester City have been hit by travel disruption ahead of their Champions League trip to RB Leipzig, sources have told ESPN.

Pep Guardiola and his squad were due to land in Leipzig on Tuesday afternoon but their departure from Manchester airport was delayed because of a severe wind warning.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The warning has been issued for Leipzig until midnight on Tuesday. City are due to play the Bundesliga club in a Group G clash at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

The club are hopeful of arriving in Germany on Tuesday night but were forced to move their media commitments, which were due to be held at Leipzig's stadium, to Manchester.

City's players trained at their CFA training base on Tuesday morning with both Bernardo Silva and John Stones present. Silva last played on Sept. 19, while Stones hasn't featured for either club or country since the Community Shield defeat on Aug. 30.

City trained in Manchester on Tuesday before attempting to make their way to Germany. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

City are the second Premier League team to endure travel problems this week. Arsenal were stuck at Luton airport on Monday ahead of their Champions League match against RC Lens.

Bad weather around Luton meant Mikel Arteta and his squad were stuck at the airport for almost five hours before finally making it to France.

Guardiola highlighted travel problems ahead of City's Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle last week. City were forced to take a bus back to Manchester after the game because no planes were available.

That defeat to Newcastle was followed by a shock Premier League loss at Wolves -- marking only the fifth time Guardiola has suffered consecutive defeats in more than seven years at the Etihad Stadium.

City face RB Leipzig before a much anticipated trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday.