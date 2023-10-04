Gab Marcotti sounds off on a quote from Ryan Reynolds from "Welcome to Wrexham" season two. (1:52)

Wales manager Rob Page confirmed that uncapped Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has been placed on standby for upcoming matches against Gibraltar and Croatia.

Mullin recently returned to action for Wrexham after suffering a collapsed lung and four broken ribs during the club's preseason tour of the United states ahead of their return to League Two of the English Football League.

He scored twice in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Crewe Alexandra ahead of Tuesday's scoreless draw against Mansfield Town.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Wales are preparing for a sold-out friendly with Gibraltar at Wrexham's The Racecourse Ground on Oct. 11, followed by a Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in Cardiff on Oct. 15.

Mullin, who has 81 goals in 102 appearances since joining Wrexham in 2021, was born in Liverpool, England, but qualifies internationally for Wales through his grandmother.

"Paul is on standby for the squad. I watched Paul against Sheffield United last year, and Jack Lester -- my coach, who was at Sheffield United at the time -- sang his praises," Page told reporters Wednesday.

"We've had a few conversations about Paul, so the next step is he's now on standby and he's one step away.

"We monitor the Welsh players, and Paul is certainly one we've taken note of -- and he deserves that. This is the next step of his development."

Paul Mullin has returned to action with Wrexham after suffering a collapsed lung in preseason. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Page made the comments while at The Racecourse Ground, which will play host to a Wales match for the first time since the team faced Trinidad & Tobago at the world's oldest international football stadium in 2019.

"It's massive for us. On behalf of all the players we want to thank the North Walian supporters, who always travel to watch us," he said.

"To come up to Wrexham, and show them that respect, and give them the opportunity to be at home, is just a small price for us to pay [to thank them].

"We're looking forward to it. It was the home of Welsh football when I was growing up, and I watched many internationals from here when I was younger, and on the TV with Rushy [Ian Rush] and Mark Hughes. For us to be coming back up here to play again is exciting."